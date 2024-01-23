Deportation risk for Zimbabweans as UK care sector sponsors lose licenses

News / National

by Staff reporter

Several Zimbabwean nationals who went to the United Kingdom (UK) to work in the care sector are facing the risk of deportation because their sponsors have lost their licenses. Since November 2023, about 100 private social care providers had their licenses revoked, which means they can no longer hire workers from other countries.Many providers violated the rules, leading to the loss of their licenses. Some common mistakes that providers make include not reporting changes about the workers they sponsored, like if the worker didn't start their job on time or if a nurse didn't complete their registration. Providers also failed to report changes within their organizations, such as changes in their registration or accreditation. They also didn't keep proper records, like copies of work permits or background checks. Another mistake was not conducting proper checks to make sure workers had the right to work in the country, and not keeping track of when their visas expired.To check if your sponsor's license is still valid, you can visit this website: https://licensed-sponsors-uk.com/sponsorsAccording to the UK Home Office, if your employer loses their sponsor license, you will have to leave your job and the UK unless you make a new visa application to stay in the country. The actions taken depend on whether you are already in the UK or outside of it when your employer's license changes.If you are already in the UK, when your sponsor loses their license, your certificate of sponsorship is cancelled, and your visa is limited to 60 days or the remaining time left on your visa if it's less than 60 days. You must leave your job and the UK unless you make a new visa application within that time.If your sponsor's license is suspended, the actions taken depend on whether you have already started working or applied to extend your visa. If you haven't started working, you can start working. If you have already started working, you can continue working. If you have applied to extend your visa, your application won't be processed until the suspension ends.If your sponsor's business is taken over or they don't renew their license, your visa will be limited to 60 days or the remaining time left on your visa if it's less than 60 days. If your employer doesn't renew their sponsor license and a takeover occurs without a new sponsor license application within 28 days, you must leave your job and the UK unless you make a new visa application within that time.If you have permission to come to the UK but haven't travelled yet, your visa will be cancelled, and you won't be allowed to enter if you travel to the UK.It's important for individuals affected by these changes to take immediate action and find alternative sponsors within the given timeframes to avoid deportation.