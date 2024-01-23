Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans assault SA truck driver for blocking their bus while fleeing police in SA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Three people, including a bus driver, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a truck driver who tried to assist police giving chase to a bus overloaded with unruly passengers.

The driver and two Zimbabwean nationals were arrested for alleged assault, reckless and negligent driving, illegal immigration, damage to property and the obstruction of justice.

Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers in the accident unit were conducting road policing on the Ben Schoeman Highway on Sunday when they caught sight of the bus coming from the Fountains area and travelling in the direction of Centurion.

The bus was carrying too many passengers with some passengers crowded behind the front windscreen next to the driver.



TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said when the bus was stopped, the driver produced a Zimbabwean driving licence and passport and cross-border permit which was found to be fake in terms of the National Land Transport Act.



"Passengers on the bus instructed the driver to drive away from the scene," he said.

Mahamba said the officers gave chase and instructed the driver to stop, but he refused.

"The TMPD members called for backup from the overload control unit, regional members from Centurion, the tactical response team and crime prevention unit.

"While they were in pursuit a truck driver who saw what was happening tried to block the bus and the vehicle stopped. Zimbabwean nationals exited the bus and allegedly assaulted the truck driver," Mahamba said.

He said the driver of the bus drove into the TMPD vehicle.

The bus driver and two Zimbabwean nationals were arrested. Other bus occupants ran away.

Mahamba said the bus was impounded.

The trio is expected to appear in court soon.

Source - timeslive
