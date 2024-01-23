Social media star detective Kedha arrested for car theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE irony of life has caught up with Tafadzwa Chidawa, also known as Detective Kedha on social media, as he is now facing theft charges.Detective Kedha is popular for viral videos in which he targets and ‘apprehends' thieves in the Harare CBD.The former cop appeared in court yesterday accused of stealing a vehicle worth US$12 000 from South Africa and smuggling it into Zimbabwe.He was remanded in custody to Friday for his bail hearing.He has two other pending fraud cases.The State said Detective Kedha stole a Toyota Hilux double cab from South Africa and smuggled it into the country in December 2022.It accused him of fraudulently registering the vehicle and ensuring that it had Zimbabwean registration number AGE 6745.He allegedly sold the vehicle to Melody Kufakwemba for US$12 000.On January 2, last year, the vehicle was intercepted by detectives while it was being driven by Kufakwemba's son-in-law.When its registration was checked, it was found to have been fraudulently registered.It was impounded and checked at INTERPOL, using the international database of stolen vehicles, and was found to have been stolen from South Africa.On the second count, the State had it that on July 4 last year, Chidawa received US$8 500 from Kufakwemba for the purchase of a Nissan Caravan.Chidawa promised to import the vehicle on her behalf, but never delivered.He later convinced her to top up so that he could get her a Toyota Hilux.Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.