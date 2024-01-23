Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabs friend to death

by Simbarashe Sithole
In a tragic incident in Plumtree, friends' beer-fueled dispute took a deadly turn, leading to Ayibongwe Sibanda appearing before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware on a murder charge. 

The court session, held yesterday, saw Sibanda not entering a plea, and he was advised to seek bail at the High Court. Sibanda has been remanded in custody until February 7.

According to the state's case, presented by Selestine Madziwa, the unfortunate event unfolded in December when Sibanda and his now-deceased friend, Kholwani Mabhena (28), engaged in a heated argument over their respective strength levels. The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, with Sibanda brandishing an okapi knife.

During the altercation, Mabhena attempted to flee, but he stumbled and fell. Seizing the opportunity, Sibanda ruthlessly stabbed him on the left side of the ribs. Following the fatal act, instead of seeking help or remorse, Sibanda callously left the injured Mabhena in the middle of the road.

Disturbingly, after the incident, Sibanda threatened anyone who approached him and fled into the nearby bush. The immediate aftermath of the crime left the Plumtree community shocked and grappling with the senseless violence that unfolded among friends during what started as a simple beer-drinking session.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the community is left mourning the loss of Mabhena, reflecting on the tragic consequences of a seemingly innocuous dispute that spiraled out of control.

Source - Byo24News

