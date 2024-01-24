Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF intensifies by-elections campaign

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF has intensified its campaign for the Mkoba North constituency in Gweru and Kwekwe's Ward 10 council seat ahead of the February 3 by-elections.

Teams have been deployed in the areas where by-elections will be held and they have been holding road shows and door-to-door campaigns as the revolutionary party targets a resounding win.

Gweru-based businessman Edgar Ncube is the party's candidate for Mkoba North while hotelier and contractor Dr Solomon Matsa is the candidate for Ward 10.

In Mkoba, Ncube met and interacted with the local business community at Mkoba 16 shopping centre.

At the same time road shows were held by campaign teams in Mkoba 6, 16, 15, 20, 18 shopping centres.

During the campaign, Ncube said the leadership of President Mnangagwa is people-centred.

"It is time for you ladies and gentlemen to come out in your numbers to vote for Zanu-PF so that we take back this Mkoba North constituency. With Zanu-PF led by President Mnangagwa, we are assured of socio-economic development in line with the philosophy leaving no one and no place behind," he said.

Ncube said small and medium businesses occupied a strategic position in the achievement of Vision 2030.

"Under the devolution thrust, the SMEs are significantly contributing to the provincial GDPs as they constitute the majority of business in the country. We applaud the good works being done by the business community following the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo philosophy," he said.

Ncube said under the Second Republic, there had been an improvement in terms of standards of living in communities.

"We encourage the youths and women to apply for loans via Empower Bank and Women's Bank as a way of boosting their businesses and to also venture into more income generating projects," he said.

Ncube highlighted some of the developmental works spearheaded by the Second Republic, which include the rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Harare highway, New Parliament building, the commissioning of Hwange unit 7 and 8 power stations, Mbudzi interchange, and the modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post, among others.

Miners4ED, an affiliate of the ruling party, held a car rally and a door-to-door campaign in Mkoba North.

Miners4Ed chairman Cris Mahara said the group was mobilising votes for Ncube and they were optimistic that he will address the challenges faced by the people of Mkoba North constituency.

In Kwekwe, Dr Matsa and the Zanu-PF campaign team have also been doing door-to-door campaigns.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Sikhala's judgement in communicating falsehoods case postponed

32 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe poverty drives 40% of Mashonaland Christians into apostolic sects seeking miracles

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Dynamos on the verge of renewing its sponsorship contract with Sakunda

33 mins ago | 17 Views

Teacher exodus threatens the future of Zimbabwe's education system

35 mins ago | 21 Views

Egodini to be opened during the second week of February

35 mins ago | 27 Views

Tempers flare at school meeting over missing US$150

36 mins ago | 24 Views

Cholera vaccinations start next week

36 mins ago | 9 Views

Man stabs friend to death

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Hichilema says there will be no Barotseland independence

9 hrs ago | 567 Views

Barotseland wants out of Zambia

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

Is today a birthday, a funeral or a resurrection for CCC?

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Social media star detective Kedha arrested for car theft

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabweans assault SA truck driver for blocking their bus while fleeing police in SA

9 hrs ago | 382 Views

Deportation risk for Zimbabweans as UK care sector sponsors lose licenses

9 hrs ago | 727 Views

Air Zimbabwe gets second Embraer ERJ145 aircraft

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bulawayo residents demanding their power station back

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Cuban VP expected in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mphoko case judgement reserved

9 hrs ago | 138 Views

CCC contests High Court ruling on elections

9 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Caf never said destroy Rufaro'

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe students protest steep fee hikes

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mother, son (14) up for murder

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Passport seekers besiege Bulawayo, Gwanda offices

9 hrs ago | 118 Views

BCC to raid properties for revaluation

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed over drugs in Botswana

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Zinara letting us down'

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Funding stalls Old Bulawayo rehab

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean man hangs self after mother spurns advances for intimacy

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Harare City Council has failed to remove vendors

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

CCC's Redcliff mayor dies

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Sikhala, Sithole convicted on public violence charge

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa names Raj Modi, Sleiman Kwidini as deputy ministers

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwean nurses lose US$8,000 to bogus employment agencies

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police ban PUP demo

16 hrs ago | 721 Views

Fresh python skin lands man in trouble

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mafume's Charity Cup to re-open CAF condemned Rufaro Stadium

24 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Chamisa's CCC to challenge dismissal of candidates at Supreme Court

24 hrs ago | 1492 Views

2 Zimbabweans part of Johannesburg fire victims

24 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Mthulisi Ncube set to host Africa's Finance Ministers

24 hrs ago | 533 Views

Dry spell returns to Zimbabwe

24 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 2301 Views

Teen found hanging from roof trusses

24 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 858 Views

Jabulani Sibanda urges Zimbabweans to shun tribalism

24 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 969 Views

Zimbabwe looks for investment spark in EV market

24 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 195 Views

Egodini Phase 1A complete, to reopen soon

24 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 579 Views

Granny allegedly drowns grandson as cleansing ceremony goes wrong

24 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 370 Views

Newly deployed teacher raped on schools' opening day

24 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 910 Views

Man slapped with 10 years in jail for stealing NRZ brake blocks

24 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 197 Views

Fatal stabbing during fight at self-proclaimed prophet's shrine

24 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 334 Views

Man torches girlfriend's home, commits suicide

24 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 379 Views