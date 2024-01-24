Zanu-PF intensifies by-elections campaign

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has intensified its campaign for the Mkoba North constituency in Gweru and Kwekwe's Ward 10 council seat ahead of the February 3 by-elections.Teams have been deployed in the areas where by-elections will be held and they have been holding road shows and door-to-door campaigns as the revolutionary party targets a resounding win.Gweru-based businessman Edgar Ncube is the party's candidate for Mkoba North while hotelier and contractor Dr Solomon Matsa is the candidate for Ward 10.In Mkoba, Ncube met and interacted with the local business community at Mkoba 16 shopping centre.At the same time road shows were held by campaign teams in Mkoba 6, 16, 15, 20, 18 shopping centres.During the campaign, Ncube said the leadership of President Mnangagwa is people-centred."It is time for you ladies and gentlemen to come out in your numbers to vote for Zanu-PF so that we take back this Mkoba North constituency. With Zanu-PF led by President Mnangagwa, we are assured of socio-economic development in line with the philosophy leaving no one and no place behind," he said.Ncube said small and medium businesses occupied a strategic position in the achievement of Vision 2030."Under the devolution thrust, the SMEs are significantly contributing to the provincial GDPs as they constitute the majority of business in the country. We applaud the good works being done by the business community following the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo philosophy," he said.Ncube said under the Second Republic, there had been an improvement in terms of standards of living in communities."We encourage the youths and women to apply for loans via Empower Bank and Women's Bank as a way of boosting their businesses and to also venture into more income generating projects," he said.Ncube highlighted some of the developmental works spearheaded by the Second Republic, which include the rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Harare highway, New Parliament building, the commissioning of Hwange unit 7 and 8 power stations, Mbudzi interchange, and the modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post, among others.Miners4ED, an affiliate of the ruling party, held a car rally and a door-to-door campaign in Mkoba North.Miners4Ed chairman Cris Mahara said the group was mobilising votes for Ncube and they were optimistic that he will address the challenges faced by the people of Mkoba North constituency.In Kwekwe, Dr Matsa and the Zanu-PF campaign team have also been doing door-to-door campaigns.