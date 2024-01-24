Dynamos on the verge of renewing its sponsorship contract with Sakunda

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos is on the verge of renewing its sponsorship contract with principal backers Sakunda Holdings. The previous sponsorship agreement with Sakunda Holdings expired last year, concluding a three-year backing period.While details of the renewed deal have been kept confidential, indications suggest that Dynamos is poised to receive substantial financial support for the upcoming Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season. The negotiations between the club and the oil company are reportedly positive.Musa Gwasira, the treasurer for Dynamos, hinted at a possible renewal and mentioned that there might be slight changes in the new arrangement. He confirmed that an official announcement would be made once details are finalized.The previous mega-million deal with Sakunda Holdings had a significant impact on Dynamos and Highlanders, injecting much-needed stability and support for the football giants.Gwasira also disclosed ongoing negotiations with an undisclosed kit manufacturer, as the previous contract with Looks expired last year. He mentioned that the club is working on finalizing the details before making an official announcement regarding the kit deal.In preparation for the upcoming season, Dynamos has set up its base in Kariba. Gwasira reported that preparations have been progressing well, with the completion of player signings and contract negotiations, and the team has embarked on a two-week training camp in Kariba. Additionally, Dynamos is scheduled to have a friendly match with ZPC Kariba as part of their training regimen.