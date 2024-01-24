Zimbabwe poverty drives 40% of Mashonaland Christians into apostolic sects seeking miracles

News / National

by Staff reporter

Widespread poverty resulting from grand corruption and mismanagement in the public sector has compelled nearly half of the Christian community to turn to apostolic sects, renowned for their deep spirituality, in hopes of a miraculous improvement in their fortunes.With President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government facing criticism for the economic challenges in the country, citizens are seeking salvation through the church. Apostolic sects, known for their emphasis on Christianity, now constitute a significant portion of the population, particularly in Mashonaland West province.According to the latest data from the Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZimStats), Christians make up 79.9% of Mashonaland West's population, with 40% of the Christian majority belonging to various apostolic groups. This province is the third most populous after Harare and Manicaland, with a total population of 1,893,584.ZimStats demographic analysis manager, Perfect Makumbe, presented the census results and highlighted the significant presence of apostolic sects among Christians. While the data doesn't explicitly explain the trend, opinion leaders suggest that poverty and unemployment are key factors driving people to join apostolic sects in search of miracles and hope.Social commentator Givemore Njovani noted that the mass shift to apostolic sects reflects the hopelessness among the population due to the failure of leaders to provide better livelihoods. Apostolic sects are perceived as offering solutions through practices such as providing holy water and anointed stones believed to bring miracles and good tidings.ZimStats also reported a curious 14.1% unemployment rate in Mashonaland West, challenging the often-cited average of 90%. The province's literacy rate stands at 93.1%, with males at 94.7% and females at 91.6%.