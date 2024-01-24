Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala's judgement in communicating falsehoods case postponed

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The judgement in Job Sikhala's case, where he is accused of publishing falsehoods, has been postponed to February 7 by the Harare Magistrates Court. Prosecutors submitted closing submissions on the morning of the scheduled judgement, and Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka did not have sufficient time to write the judgement.

In this case, Sikhala is accused of posting on social media (formerly Twitter) that a police officer had fatally struck a baby with a button stick while enforcing road traffic regulations.

Additionally, Sikhala and CCC MP Godfrey Sithole are awaiting their fate in another case related to inciting public violence in Nyatsime following the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali. The judgement for this case is expected to be delivered at 14:15 on Wednesday.

Opposition politicians Tendai Biti, Charlton Hwende, and Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi attended the hearing in solidarity. Biti expressed sadness about the perceived abuse of Sikhala over what he called frivolous charges. Outside the courtroom, anti-riot police officers were present, and a few activists held flash protests, calling for Sikhala's immediate release.

