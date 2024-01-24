Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko's discharge review ruling postponed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
High judges of appeal Justices Benjamin Chikowero and Pisirayi Kwenda have reserved the ruling on former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko application for a review of his application for discharge which was dismissed by the lower courts last year.

Mphoko's application for discharge was dismissed by Harare magistrate Trynos Utahwashe who ruled that Mphoko should be put to his defence at the close of the State's case. Mphoko is facing charges of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly ordered the release of former Zimbabwe National Road Administration acting chief executive Moses Juma and board member Davison Norupiri from Avondale Police Station after their arrest in 2016.

He had applied for discharge arguing that the State had failed to present evidence that warranted his conviction.

The State opposed Mphoko's application.

In his ruling, Utahwashe ruled that Mphoko had a case to answer and must be put to his defence. Allegations were that on July 14, 2016, officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission  went to Avondale Police Station to pick up the suspects for their court appearance, but discovered that Mphoko had ordered their release.

After hearing the arguments, the two judges reserved the judgment on Tuesday this week.

Mphoko is expected to be back in court on February 4 this year.

Source - newsday

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Man in court for foiled bid to smuggle Toyota Hilux stolen from SA to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge

53 mins ago | 54 Views

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

56 mins ago | 128 Views

Mexican firm expands to Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 47 Views

Family swept away by flooded Sanyati River

59 mins ago | 88 Views

Businessman escalates Malaba fight

59 mins ago | 103 Views

500,000 Zimbabwean children out of school

60 mins ago | 44 Views

Ex-soldiers jailed

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zimdollar flounders

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Sikhala's judgement in communicating falsehoods case postponed

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe poverty drives 40% of Mashonaland Christians into apostolic sects seeking miracles

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Dynamos on the verge of renewing its sponsorship contract with Sakunda

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Teacher exodus threatens the future of Zimbabwe's education system

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Egodini to be opened during the second week of February

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Tempers flare at school meeting over missing US$150

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Cholera vaccinations start next week

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies by-elections campaign

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man stabs friend to death

8 hrs ago | 412 Views

Hichilema says there will be no Barotseland independence

11 hrs ago | 785 Views

Barotseland wants out of Zambia

11 hrs ago | 416 Views

Is today a birthday, a funeral or a resurrection for CCC?

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Social media star detective Kedha arrested for car theft

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabweans assault SA truck driver for blocking their bus while fleeing police in SA

12 hrs ago | 485 Views

Deportation risk for Zimbabweans as UK care sector sponsors lose licenses

12 hrs ago | 906 Views

Air Zimbabwe gets second Embraer ERJ145 aircraft

12 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo residents demanding their power station back

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Cuban VP expected in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mphoko case judgement reserved

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

CCC contests High Court ruling on elections

12 hrs ago | 113 Views

'Caf never said destroy Rufaro'

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe students protest steep fee hikes

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mother, son (14) up for murder

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

Passport seekers besiege Bulawayo, Gwanda offices

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

BCC to raid properties for revaluation

12 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed over drugs in Botswana

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Zinara letting us down'

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Funding stalls Old Bulawayo rehab

12 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwean man hangs self after mother spurns advances for intimacy

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

Harare City Council has failed to remove vendors

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC's Redcliff mayor dies

12 hrs ago | 108 Views

Sikhala, Sithole convicted on public violence charge

12 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa names Raj Modi, Sleiman Kwidini as deputy ministers

12 hrs ago | 189 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwean nurses lose US$8,000 to bogus employment agencies

12 hrs ago | 97 Views

Police ban PUP demo

19 hrs ago | 741 Views

Fresh python skin lands man in trouble

19 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mafume's Charity Cup to re-open CAF condemned Rufaro Stadium

24 Jan 2024 at 04:54hrs | 1105 Views

Chamisa's CCC to challenge dismissal of candidates at Supreme Court

24 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 1519 Views

2 Zimbabweans part of Johannesburg fire victims

24 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 1043 Views

Mthulisi Ncube set to host Africa's Finance Ministers

24 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 561 Views

Dry spell returns to Zimbabwe

24 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 2326 Views