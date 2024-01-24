Family swept away by flooded Sanyati River

News / National

by Staff reporter

A GOKWE family was this week swept away after a canoe they were using to cross a flooded river capsized.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the tragic incident that claimed the life of a woman and a toddler on Sunday.The woman's husband is reportedly missing and Mahoko said a search for him was ongoing."ZRP is investigating a case of sudden death by drowning in which a family of three was swept away in Sanyati River in Gokwe."The incident occurred on January 21 at around 7pm. It is alleged that Simbarashe Kanyonde (27) of Mukukani village under Chief Chireya, his wife Lucia Dzimba (23) and their seven-day-old baby girl were on their way to Chidamoyo Hospital to seek treatment for the ill baby."When they reached Sanyati River, they got into a canoe intending to cross to the other side of the river. The canoe capsized in the middle of the river and the family was swept away.”According to Mahoko, Dzimba who had her baby strapped to her back, was found by villagers floating about 700 metres down the river.He, however, said Kanyonde was still missing and a search for him was ongoing.Mahoko said the bodies of Dzimba and her baby were taken to Gokwe North District Hospital mortuary.