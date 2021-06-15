Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A BUSINESSMAN has been awarded US$10 000 damages following his unlawful arrest and detention at the Bulawayo Central Police Station, about three years ago. Prod Software Enterprises  director Joseph Tambu was arrested by Shingirai Givemore Mayimbo on June 15, 2021 after he visited the Bulawayo Central Police Station after being summoned.

Tambu had been summoned to answer questions in relation to the delivery of a camera.In its report, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Tambu had been summoned to answer to questions related to the terms of a contract of sale concluded by him in his capacity as a director of Prod Software Enterprises and Gwanda State University, represented by Sifundo Ntini, the university's procurement officer.

"After presenting himself at Bulawayo Central Police Station, Tambu was quizzed on the delivery of the camera, where he provided a detailed explanation on the reason for the delay of the supply of the camera, which Mayimbo did not accept and proceeded to detain him without just cause or explanation of his rights and stated that he would only be released after the camera was delivered to Gwanda State University," ZLHR said.

On June 17, 2021, Tambu was released after spending two nights in prison cells.

He was not taken to court.After his release, Tambu engaged the  ZLHR over the unlawful arrest.

The ZLHR through its representative, Prisca Dube, filed papers at Bulawayo Magistrates Court, seeking payment of damages amounting to US$10 000 for unlawful arrest.In the papers, Dube argued that Mayimbo  deprived him of liberty.

In a ruling at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court, Mayimbo, together with the officer-in-charge of Bulawayo Central Police Station, Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe were ordered to pay US$10 000 to Tambu as damages for wrongful arrest, unlawful detention, pain and suffering.

Source - newsday
More on: #Arrest, #Court, #Police

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

I will fight crime, decongest Bulawayo: Mujeyi

57 mins ago | 70 Views

The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Power Sales redefines infrastructure and strategy with market-leading technology

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man in court for foiled bid to smuggle Toyota Hilux stolen from SA to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mexican firm expands to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Family swept away by flooded Sanyati River

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Businessman escalates Malaba fight

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

500,000 Zimbabwean children out of school

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mphoko's discharge review ruling postponed

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Ex-soldiers jailed

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimdollar flounders

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala's judgement in communicating falsehoods case postponed

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe poverty drives 40% of Mashonaland Christians into apostolic sects seeking miracles

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Dynamos on the verge of renewing its sponsorship contract with Sakunda

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Teacher exodus threatens the future of Zimbabwe's education system

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Egodini to be opened during the second week of February

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Tempers flare at school meeting over missing US$150

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Cholera vaccinations start next week

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies by-elections campaign

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Man stabs friend to death

10 hrs ago | 475 Views

Hichilema says there will be no Barotseland independence

13 hrs ago | 944 Views

Barotseland wants out of Zambia

13 hrs ago | 461 Views

Is today a birthday, a funeral or a resurrection for CCC?

14 hrs ago | 430 Views

Social media star detective Kedha arrested for car theft

14 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabweans assault SA truck driver for blocking their bus while fleeing police in SA

14 hrs ago | 532 Views

Deportation risk for Zimbabweans as UK care sector sponsors lose licenses

14 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Air Zimbabwe gets second Embraer ERJ145 aircraft

14 hrs ago | 260 Views

Bulawayo residents demanding their power station back

14 hrs ago | 259 Views

Cuban VP expected in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mphoko case judgement reserved

14 hrs ago | 172 Views

CCC contests High Court ruling on elections

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Caf never said destroy Rufaro'

14 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe students protest steep fee hikes

14 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mother, son (14) up for murder

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Passport seekers besiege Bulawayo, Gwanda offices

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

BCC to raid properties for revaluation

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed over drugs in Botswana

14 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Zinara letting us down'

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Funding stalls Old Bulawayo rehab

14 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwean man hangs self after mother spurns advances for intimacy

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Harare City Council has failed to remove vendors

14 hrs ago | 45 Views

CCC's Redcliff mayor dies

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Sikhala, Sithole convicted on public violence charge

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa names Raj Modi, Sleiman Kwidini as deputy ministers

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwean nurses lose US$8,000 to bogus employment agencies

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Police ban PUP demo

21 hrs ago | 750 Views

Fresh python skin lands man in trouble

21 hrs ago | 636 Views