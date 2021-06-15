Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BUSINESSMAN has been awarded US$10 000 damages following his unlawful arrest and detention at the Bulawayo Central Police Station, about three years ago. Prod Software Enterprises director Joseph Tambu was arrested by Shingirai Givemore Mayimbo on June 15, 2021 after he visited the Bulawayo Central Police Station after being summoned.Tambu had been summoned to answer questions in relation to the delivery of a camera.In its report, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Tambu had been summoned to answer to questions related to the terms of a contract of sale concluded by him in his capacity as a director of Prod Software Enterprises and Gwanda State University, represented by Sifundo Ntini, the university's procurement officer."After presenting himself at Bulawayo Central Police Station, Tambu was quizzed on the delivery of the camera, where he provided a detailed explanation on the reason for the delay of the supply of the camera, which Mayimbo did not accept and proceeded to detain him without just cause or explanation of his rights and stated that he would only be released after the camera was delivered to Gwanda State University," ZLHR said.On June 17, 2021, Tambu was released after spending two nights in prison cells.He was not taken to court.After his release, Tambu engaged the ZLHR over the unlawful arrest.The ZLHR through its representative, Prisca Dube, filed papers at Bulawayo Magistrates Court, seeking payment of damages amounting to US$10 000 for unlawful arrest.In the papers, Dube argued that Mayimbo deprived him of liberty.In a ruling at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court, Mayimbo, together with the officer-in-charge of Bulawayo Central Police Station, Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe were ordered to pay US$10 000 to Tambu as damages for wrongful arrest, unlawful detention, pain and suffering.