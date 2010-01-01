Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A DOMBOSHAVA woman has dragged her husband to court after he allegedly destroyed her family planning pills to fix her.Desire Nzanganda told Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi that she is two months pregnant after Christopher Shumba destroyed her family planning pills following an altercation. She said she had suffered since marrying Shumba, whom she accused of verbal and physical abuse.Nzanganda pleaded with the court to grant her a protection order against Shumba, claiming that she fears that the abuse will have an adverse effect on her pregnancy.She also accused Shumba of failing to provide for his six minor children, who she said punishes her by impregnating her each time he gets angry. Shumba did not oppose his wife's application.