Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

by Staff reporter
An armed robbery suspect tried to stall his trial by getting a prison officer to alter a medical report to state that he had lost his hearing, a court heard on Wednesday.

Witness Nyarupa, 44, of Kambuzuma, was arrested on December 2, 2021, and has been in remand prison awaiting trial on four counts of armed robbery.

Whilst in remand prison, Nyarupa indicated that he had developed a hearing impairment.

At the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority said: "On June 23, 2023, Nyarupa was taken to Audiomax Clinic by officers from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services where he was examined by Dr Tsungirirai Marufu.

"An audiological evaluation was conducted on him and the doctor compiled a report which concluded that Nyarupa can hear normally using both ears. The doctor compiled her report which was sent to Harare Remand Prison for further management.

"Whilst at Harare remand, Nyarupa connived with prison officer Takawira Taderera who intercepted the report and made material alterations on it and crafted another medical report with a conclusion that Nyarupa is not able to hear using both ears.

"Taderera stamped the report using a ZPCS Harare Remand Prison date stamp and took it to the Harare Magistrate's Court for the attention of the court."

On January 17 this year, the trial prosecutor subpoenaed the audiologist to come to court to explain some of the medical terms that were used in the report.

In her testimony, Dr Marufu denied writing the report which created doubts over its authenticity.

A few days later, Nyarupa was arrested and allegedly confessed that he had worked with Taderera, 42, to forge the medical report.

He also implicated one Ignatius Bumhira, who is currently on the run, as an accomplice.

Nyarupa and Taderera were not asked to plead to a charge of obstructing the course of justice when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

They were remanded in custody awaiting their bail hearing.

Source - zimlive
