Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

by Nkululeko Nkomo
33 secs ago | Views
Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), issued a statement on Thursday announcing his departure from the opposition movement. The move has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

Chamisa, once a prominent figure in the fight against the ruling ZANU PF party, cited numerous challenges faced by the CCC since its formation two years ago. In his statement, he recounted the pre-election problems, electoral irregularities, intimidation, violence, and alleged attempts by the incumbent to consolidate authoritarianism.

However, the most shocking revelation came towards the end of the statement when Chamisa declared, "With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC." This unexpected announcement has left supporters and political analysts puzzled, questioning the motives behind Chamisa's decision.

The Advocate went on to explain his disillusionment with the CCC, accusing the party of being contaminated, bastardized, and hijacked by ZANU PF through the abuse of state institutions. He claimed that the CCC had been handed over to ZANU PF, rendering it an extension of the ruling party.

Chamisa alleged that an imposter, purportedly acting as the secretary general of CCC, had emerged with the backing of ZANU PF. This person, according to Chamisa, had been given extensive powers to unilaterally recall elected representatives, instruct Parliament, influence the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), and manipulate the courts.

Political Analyst Nicholas Ncube said, "Chamisa's sudden departure from CCC is a glaring betrayal of the opposition's enduring struggle against ZANU PF. His actions raise serious doubts about his commitment to our cause, casting a shadow over our unity. It's time for opposition members to reject Chamisa as a leader and earnestly seek a new, principled face to represent our aspirations in the political arena. A cohesive and unwavering leadership is crucial to counterbalance the ruling party's influence and champion the citizens' fervent desire for meaningful change."

The opposition leader criticized the legal system, stating, "Our courts, the Speaker of parliament, and ZEC claim that they don't know this common fact," referring to the legitimate leadership of CCC.

The shocking announcement has left many wondering about the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe. Some critics have accused Chamisa of betraying the opposition movement by seemingly capitulating to the ruling party. The timing of the exit, just days after the swearing-in of MPs and councillors, has added to the confusion surrounding Chamisa's decision.

The departure of Chamisa from CCC has sparked speculation about potential divisions within the opposition and the impact on the upcoming political landscape in Zimbabwe.


Source - Byo24News
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Tshabangu

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

2 mins ago | 0 Views

2 company bosses in court over Zambia rendition of truck driver

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

UN court to rule Friday in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

I will fight crime, decongest Bulawayo: Mujeyi

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Power Sales redefines infrastructure and strategy with market-leading technology

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Man in court for foiled bid to smuggle Toyota Hilux stolen from SA to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

8 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mexican firm expands to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

Family swept away by flooded Sanyati River

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Businessman escalates Malaba fight

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

500,000 Zimbabwean children out of school

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mphoko's discharge review ruling postponed

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Ex-soldiers jailed

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimdollar flounders

8 hrs ago | 815 Views

Sikhala's judgement in communicating falsehoods case postponed

10 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe poverty drives 40% of Mashonaland Christians into apostolic sects seeking miracles

10 hrs ago | 325 Views

Dynamos on the verge of renewing its sponsorship contract with Sakunda

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Teacher exodus threatens the future of Zimbabwe's education system

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Egodini to be opened during the second week of February

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Tempers flare at school meeting over missing US$150

10 hrs ago | 328 Views

Cholera vaccinations start next week

10 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies by-elections campaign

10 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man stabs friend to death

15 hrs ago | 574 Views

Hichilema says there will be no Barotseland independence

18 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Barotseland wants out of Zambia

18 hrs ago | 514 Views

Is today a birthday, a funeral or a resurrection for CCC?

18 hrs ago | 513 Views

Social media star detective Kedha arrested for car theft

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabweans assault SA truck driver for blocking their bus while fleeing police in SA

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Deportation risk for Zimbabweans as UK care sector sponsors lose licenses

19 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Air Zimbabwe gets second Embraer ERJ145 aircraft

19 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bulawayo residents demanding their power station back

19 hrs ago | 311 Views

Cuban VP expected in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mphoko case judgement reserved

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

CCC contests High Court ruling on elections

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Caf never said destroy Rufaro'

19 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe students protest steep fee hikes

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mother, son (14) up for murder

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Passport seekers besiege Bulawayo, Gwanda offices

19 hrs ago | 243 Views

BCC to raid properties for revaluation

19 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean woman jailed over drugs in Botswana

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Zinara letting us down'

19 hrs ago | 113 Views

Funding stalls Old Bulawayo rehab

19 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwean man hangs self after mother spurns advances for intimacy

19 hrs ago | 412 Views

Harare City Council has failed to remove vendors

19 hrs ago | 51 Views