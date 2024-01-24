Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 40-year-old Rushinga man was yesterday sentenced to 20 years behind bars for raping and impregnating his 17-year-old stepdaughter. The man is facing a second charge for allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter.Bindura Regional Magistrate Elisha Singano jailed the man who cannot be named for ethical reasons after full trial.Prosecutor Patience Chair told the court that in September last year the juvenile was left in the custody of the convict who called her to his room where he had undressed leaving only the undergarment.After noticing her stepfather’s nudity, the adolescent tried to leave the room but was caught and overpowered by him who raped her once. He threatened hear with death if she told anyone of the incident.The matter came to light in October 2023 when the girl confided in her sister who reported the matter to their biological father leading to a police report being made at Rushinga police station. The adolescent was referred to Chimhanda hospital for medical examinations which revealed evidence of penetration and pregnancy.The convict has another pending case for allegedly raping his 16-year-old biological daughter since 2021 until she fell pregnant in 2023. The matter will be back in court on 8 February.