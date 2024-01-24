Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has abandoned the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) name following a sustained assault to snatch the party from him by his opponents.

"This is to officially, and under my hand, inform you fellow citizens of Zimbabwe and the world, that, with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC," Chamisa wrote in press statement.

The development, which comes two years after he launched the party, follows months of speculation over CCC’s future after Sengezo Tshabangu emerged from nowhere claiming to be the interim secretary general and calling the shots.

Chamisa leaves the party under the cloud of financial mismanagement.  Tshabangu has been on record saying CCC had 3 bank accounts which were clandestinely opened at local bank.

More to follow....

Source - online
