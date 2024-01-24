Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has made a dramatic exit from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the party he founded a year ago as a successor to the once-powerful MDC. Chamisa's decision comes amid an ongoing internal conflict within the CCC, with self-styled Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu withdrawing elected members from Parliament and Councils.In an official statement, Chamisa announced, "With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC. My focus remains fully on Zimbabwe, asserting your victory, honoring the citizens' mandate, and God's calling to provide leadership."The power struggle within the CCC has seen Chamisa losing control of the party, with parliamentary and electoral authorities recognizing Tshabangu's communications over Chamisa's. This development mirrors the dynamics that led to Chamisa losing control of the MDC to a faction led by Douglas Mwonzora, Elias Mudzuri, and Morgen Komichi.Chamisa hinted at the formation of a new party in the coming weeks, with Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba referring to Chamisa as the leader of a 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe' in previous statements. The new party is expected to be announced soon, marking a shift in Chamisa's political direction.