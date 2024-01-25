Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt mobilising US$16m for Harare, Bulawayo water

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Government is mobilising US$13 million to improve the water situation in Harare in addition to the US$1,6 million that has already been disbursed to the local authority for the procurement of water treatment chemicals, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has said.

Already, the Government has allocated $7 billion to the city of Bulawayo for repairs and purchasing of essential materials in the water supply chain while the completion of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, which is 85 percent complete, is a top priority.

The intervention by the Government is meant to boost the daily supply of water to residents in the capital city from the current 300 to 350 mega litres per day to 520 mega litres as part of efforts to fight the cholera outbreak that has been exacerbated by erratic supplies in the capital city.

Dr Masuka said this on Wednesday, at the recently introduced media briefing for Government ministers to address the nation on topical issues affecting the country.

Dr Masuka chairs a Cabinet Committee on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

"We intend to increase water supply so the Government has given US$1,6 million for chemicals as a stop-gap measure but we need an additional US$13 million for the upkeep of water works," he said.

Masuka said the focus of the central Government for this year in terms of WASH was Harare and Bulawayo but with special emphasis on the capital.

"The President directed that we assist them (Harare City Council) by seconding a technical committee chaired by Professor (Hodson) Makurira from the University of Zimbabwe. We gave them a 100-day mandate, we have extended that mandate as we want them to increase daily water supplies to 520 mega litres a day. We are currently hovering around 300 to 350 mega litres and the Government has availed resources to kick-start this process," he said.

Dr Masuka said the Government was also looking at additional sources of raw water for Harare Metropolitan Province including an aquifer that has been found in Seke.

"You recall that the President commissioned the Muchekeranwa Dam and the pipeline that leads to Wenimbe Dam just outside Marondera. We want to accelerate that project so that we can get water from Wenimbe to eventually flow into Harava Dam and then we will be able to maximise the utilisation of Prince Edward works at 75 to 78 mega litres a day to be able to supply the Chitungwiza Municipality, whose requirement is about 70 mega litres a day," he said.

Dr Masuka said Kunzvi Dam currently under construction was also expected to come on board between 2026 and 2027, adding a further 200 mega litres of water to Harare.

The minister expressed concern at the amount of pollution at Lake Chivero which has resulted in the Harare City Council using up to 17 different chemicals to treat the water.

For Bulawayo, he said the city had been allocated $7 billion for repairs required at Mzingwane and for purchasing other essential materials while Government was this year also prioritising the completion of Gwayi-Shangaan Dam which is 85 percent complete, and also the pipeline to convey the water to the city.

Regarding the rural WASH sector, he said Government intends to drill 35 000 boreholes in 35 000 villages with over 2 600 having been sunk across the country so far.

"In the rural hinterland, the Presidential Rural Development Programme is anchored on water as a key enabler where 35 000 boreholes will be drilled at village level and 10 000 boreholes in schools. These will be solarised for climate-proofed agriculture and will facilitate the establishment of business units at schools and villages.

"To date a total 2 614 boreholes have been drilled, 721 equipped with bush pumps and 306 solarised as of January 17, 2024. For the financial year 2024, we budgeted for drilling 4 000 new boreholes and equipping 6 500 boreholes. The ministry has since requested $65 billion from Treasury to expedite drilling and equipping of the boreholes," Dr Masuku said.

He added that the Government was also prioritising a borehole rehabilitation programme through the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency and spares worth US$1 190 337 were required.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Water, #Harre, #Bulawayo

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

15 mins ago | 32 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bosso unveil Try Ncube

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Sibanda engages Bosso's Harare fans

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Drones and fast cargo scanners deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Alleged gukurahundi genocide 'enforcer' meets Matebeleland chiefs

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

10 hrs ago | 918 Views

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoc

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

11 hrs ago | 977 Views

What Of The Logo?

12 hrs ago | 733 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

12 hrs ago | 238 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

12 hrs ago | 652 Views

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

17 hrs ago | 720 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

18 hrs ago | 4736 Views

2 company bosses in court over Zambia rendition of truck driver

19 hrs ago | 713 Views

Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

19 hrs ago | 420 Views

UN court to rule Friday in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

19 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

19 hrs ago | 667 Views

I will fight crime, decongest Bulawayo: Mujeyi

22 hrs ago | 923 Views

The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

22 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

23 hrs ago | 680 Views

Power Sales redefines infrastructure and strategy with market-leading technology

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

23 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Man in court for foiled bid to smuggle Toyota Hilux stolen from SA to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge

25 Jan 2024 at 06:48hrs | 476 Views

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

25 Jan 2024 at 06:45hrs | 1840 Views

Mexican firm expands to Zimbabwe

25 Jan 2024 at 06:42hrs | 382 Views

Family swept away by flooded Sanyati River

25 Jan 2024 at 06:42hrs | 561 Views