Bosso unveil Try Ncube

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS officially unveiled Try Ncube as the incoming assistant coach to Zambian Kelvin Kaindu as per the Zimpapers Sports reports earlier during the month.

In a statement, Highlanders said:

"We're delighted to announce that Try Ncube has joined Kelvin Kaindu's backroom staff as an Assistant Coach.

"Ncube holds a CAF B licence in coaching, and he has a vast experience in coaching having previously managed Bulawayo City, Newtown Highlanders FC in Botswana and recently Hwange FC.

"We welcome him on board."

On a busy day, Highlanders also confirmed the Zimpapers Sports reports on the departure of players Stanley Ngala, Washington Navaya, and Ray Lunga as the rebuilding exercise continues.

"We would like to announce the departure of Stanley Ngala from the squad. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional talent and spirit he brought to the club. As we part ways, we thank him for his efforts. We wish him the best."

The club added:

"The club would like to confirm that it will not be renewing Ray Lunga's contract for the 2024 season. Thank you for your service Ndorindori!!"

And finally (for the day):

"We can confirm that Washington Navaya has been released from the team, and he will not be part of the 2024 season squad. As we part ways, we thank him for his effort. We wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Meanwhile, Ncube says he is ready to give it his all to ensure the club does well.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports on his first day of duty and formal introductions to the club, Ncube said it was an honour to be joining the black and white family.

"It feels great to be joining Highlanders at this moment. I am looking forward to giving it my all and helping the team achieve its goals. It's a big step for me as a coach and I believe l am ready to work with the rest of the technical team at this big club," said Ncube.

The 49-year-old coach says he won't feel entirely new as he knows almost all the players in the squad.

"It's an advantage that I know most of the players in the squad and l am looking forward to working with them. I believe I have done fairly well to deserve this opportunity to be at this club. For me, this is not only a big move but it is a huge move," said Ncube.

The coach is said to have been impressive in interviews carried out last week by some members of the executive, including vice-chairman Fiso Siziba, secretary Morgan Dube, chief executive officer Ronald Moyo and head coach Kelvin Kaindu.

The coach is about to complete his Caf A licence and has over the past months been a student in Tanzania.

He led Bulawayo City to the Southern Region Division One title in 2019. Ncube resigned from City in January 2021 to take on a new challenge at Mosi Rovers but left the Victoria Falls-based team without being in charge of a single match since domestic football had been suspended as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He later joined Hwange where he was assistant coach to Bongani Mafu before Bosso snatched him. Mafu has since congratulated Ncube on his latest appointment.

"Well done Coach Try Ncube for penning a three-year contract with Bosso. I told you four years ago uzayicoacher leya. Do your thing and stay away from multiple advisors, they may lead you away from yours and your head coach's philosophy licine lingazi whether you are coming or going," said Mafu. The club is racing against time to appoint the second assistant coach as the season is primed for an early start.

Source - The Herald
