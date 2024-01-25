Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

News / National

by Staff reporter

TELECOMMUNICATIONS regulator, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), is cracking down on companies illegally advertising and distributing internet services and gadgets from unlicenced Starlink.The crackdown comes as a response to the increasing number of local businesses promoting Starlink on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, in clear violation of the law.On Saturday, Potraz arrested an illegal commercial courier, Macrotop Zim (Pvt) Ltd based in Msasa, Harare after it was caught delivering parcels to customers after production of proof of payment at the company's headquarters in the city centre.In an interview, Potraz director-general Dr Gift Machengete said two customer receipts were confiscated after being produced as proof of payment to collect parcels.The company was found with items labelled with the customers' names and Zimbabwean contact telephone numbers.The parcels were ordered from China and destined for delivery in Zimbabwe."Either customers come personally to collect, or the parcels are delivered to their doorstep," Dr Machengete said."Paperwork is set to be done on Monday in preparation for a court appearance. Because the parcels were far too many, we seized only 10 parcels which we took to ZRP Licence Inspectorate."We also took their health licence, and on Monday they are required to produce all the company documents at the police station. We are now planning to come up with our Potraz seal which we will use to seal such premises when they have too many parcels for us to confiscate."Dr Machengete said Potraz would like to copy the systems used by Zimra when they carry out similar inspections.He said Zimbabwe has laws and if one breaks the law, the law takes its course."These traders who were selling Starlink products broke the law and they were arrested and they will be prosecuted because they did something that is against the law," Dr Machengete said."If you bring Starlink equipment here, you have not been authorised by Potraz as per the law."If you are found with it you will be arrested. Starlink or any other satellite company is allowed to operate in Zimbabwe provided they are licenced."You need a licence to operate in the telecommunications sector and that is the law. We are waiting for Starlink to submit the relevant information that is required by the regulator."