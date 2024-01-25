Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TELECOMMUNICATIONS regulator, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), is cracking down on companies illegally advertising and distributing internet services and gadgets from unlicenced Starlink.

The crackdown comes as a response to the increasing number of local businesses promoting Starlink on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, in clear violation of the law.

On Saturday, Potraz arrested an illegal commercial courier, Macrotop Zim (Pvt) Ltd based in Msasa, Harare after it was caught delivering parcels to customers after production of proof of payment at the company's headquarters in the city centre.

In an interview, Potraz director-general Dr Gift Machengete said two customer receipts were confiscated after being produced as proof of payment to collect parcels.

The company was found with items labelled with the customers' names and Zimbabwean contact telephone numbers.

The parcels were ordered from China and destined for delivery in Zimbabwe.

"Either customers come personally to collect, or the parcels are delivered to their doorstep," Dr Machengete said.

"Paperwork is set to be done on Monday in preparation for a court appearance. Because the parcels were far too many, we seized only 10 parcels which we took to ZRP Licence Inspectorate.

"We also took their health licence, and on Monday they are required to produce all the company documents at the police station. We are now planning to come up with our Potraz seal which we will use to seal such premises when they have too many parcels for us to confiscate."

Dr Machengete said Potraz would like to copy the systems used by Zimra when they carry out similar inspections.

He said Zimbabwe has laws and if one breaks the law, the law takes its course.

"These traders who were selling Starlink products broke the law and they were arrested and they will be prosecuted because they did something that is against the law," Dr Machengete said.

"If you bring Starlink equipment here, you have not been authorised by Potraz as per the law.

"If you are found with it you will be arrested. Starlink or any other satellite company is allowed to operate in Zimbabwe provided they are licenced.

"You need a licence to operate in the telecommunications sector and that is the law. We are waiting for Starlink to submit the relevant information that is required by the regulator."

Source - The Herald

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

34 mins ago | 168 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso unveil Try Ncube

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Sibanda engages Bosso's Harare fans

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

Drones and fast cargo scanners deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Alleged gukurahundi genocide 'enforcer' meets Matebeleland chiefs

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe govt mobilising US$16m for Harare, Bulawayo water

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

10 hrs ago | 946 Views

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoc

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

12 hrs ago | 991 Views

What Of The Logo?

12 hrs ago | 740 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

18 hrs ago | 4783 Views

2 company bosses in court over Zambia rendition of truck driver

19 hrs ago | 714 Views

Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

19 hrs ago | 423 Views

UN court to rule Friday in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

19 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

20 hrs ago | 671 Views

I will fight crime, decongest Bulawayo: Mujeyi

23 hrs ago | 928 Views

The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

23 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

23 hrs ago | 682 Views

Power Sales redefines infrastructure and strategy with market-leading technology

23 hrs ago | 240 Views

CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

23 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Man in court for foiled bid to smuggle Toyota Hilux stolen from SA to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge

25 Jan 2024 at 06:48hrs | 476 Views

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

25 Jan 2024 at 06:45hrs | 1845 Views

Mexican firm expands to Zimbabwe

25 Jan 2024 at 06:42hrs | 382 Views

Family swept away by flooded Sanyati River

25 Jan 2024 at 06:42hrs | 564 Views