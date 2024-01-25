Temba Mliswa appointed village head

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has been appointed village head of Mliswa village in Shurugwi. His appointment follows the resignation of the incumbent village head Maria Dube due to poor health.Mliswa made the announcement this morning on X (formerly Twitter)."I'm excited to take up this role and bring development to my village. As traditional leaders, we are not allowed to be partisan so I will abide by that. I invite you all to Mliswa village, Shurugwi and its great people. We shall be a model village leading development from the bottom," he said.