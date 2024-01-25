Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drunk man bashes wife to death

by Simbarashe Sithole
56 mins ago | Views
A drunk 71-year-old Mudzi man is in trouble after he assaulted his wife to death after a beer binge.


Joseph Zuze was dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts where he was not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Chiedza Gatsi.

The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on December 22 the accused and his now deceased wife Angela Vindhla  were drinking beer at a party next door when the two got drunk and a misunderstanding arose.

Zuze ordered his wife to go home while the wife insisted that she wanted to sleep.

The hubby pushed his wife and she fell on a rock there by sustaining a head injury.

A witness Wendy Chikore went to fetch water to pour on the deceased and discovered that she had been dragged to the gate by Zuze.

Since that day the deceased  was complaining of headaches until  January 17 when she eventually died.

The police arrested Zuze and investigations are still on going.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Assaulted, #Wife, #Death

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe's changes approach in diplomatic engagements

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

5 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

6 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

8 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

8 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

8 hrs ago | 795 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

8 hrs ago | 793 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

8 hrs ago | 550 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

8 hrs ago | 443 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

8 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

8 hrs ago | 328 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bosso unveil Try Ncube

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Sibanda engages Bosso's Harare fans

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

Drones and fast cargo scanners deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Alleged gukurahundi genocide 'enforcer' meets Matebeleland chiefs

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe govt mobilising US$16m for Harare, Bulawayo water

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

16 hrs ago | 1174 Views

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoc

17 hrs ago | 855 Views

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

17 hrs ago | 1221 Views

What Of The Logo?

17 hrs ago | 950 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

18 hrs ago | 267 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

18 hrs ago | 781 Views

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

22 hrs ago | 799 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

23 hrs ago | 5230 Views

2 company bosses in court over Zambia rendition of truck driver

25 Jan 2024 at 12:12hrs | 752 Views

Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

25 Jan 2024 at 12:01hrs | 441 Views

UN court to rule Friday in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

25 Jan 2024 at 12:01hrs | 212 Views

Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

25 Jan 2024 at 11:54hrs | 719 Views

I will fight crime, decongest Bulawayo: Mujeyi

25 Jan 2024 at 08:47hrs | 980 Views

The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

25 Jan 2024 at 08:46hrs | 517 Views

Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

25 Jan 2024 at 08:28hrs | 697 Views

Power Sales redefines infrastructure and strategy with market-leading technology

25 Jan 2024 at 08:14hrs | 256 Views

CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

25 Jan 2024 at 08:08hrs | 1206 Views