Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa relative by marriage appointed to Zimpapers Board

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The state-controlled Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd (Zimpapers) has announced a new board chaired by former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda's wife Doreen Joyce Sibanda.

Misheck Sibanda, who was replaced by Martin Rushwaya last year in September, is a relative and political ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This makes Doreen a relative of Mnangagwa through marriage.

Rushwaya is also a relative of the President.

Doreen, who has served on several boards, is former executive director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

She previously served on the Zimpapers board from 2014 to 2019.

Doreen also served on other boards including the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, NMB Bank, Great Zimbabwe University, National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Women University in Africa and Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) where she was also chair.

Doreen replaces the outgoing board led by veteran journalist and sports administrator Tommy Sithole.

Other new board members  include veteran media trainer who is an International Relations, Journalism and Political Studies researcher at Africa University, Potraz Director-General Gift Machengete, veteran journalist George Chisoko, NetOne group chief executive Raphael Mushanawani, lawyer Phillip Mbano, and financial expert Rutendo Mangudya, who is Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe John Mangudya's daughter.

Four other members including Zimpapers chief executive Pikirayi Deketeke, from the old board have been retained until the Annul General Meeting in June.

The publicly-owned listed Zimpapers is the oldest newspaper organisation and commercial printer locally, as well as the largest publisher, having been in the industry since 1891 - a year after Cecil John Rhodes' colonial Pioneer Column arrived in Zimbabwe.

Apart from newspapers, it also runs radio and online television stations.

Sithole, formerly editor of The Herald and Zimpapers editor-in-chief, has left after serving the group for decades on and off, leaving a largely great legacy with one rough patch.

Those who know Sithole well from a professional point of view speak of him in glowing editorial and management terms during his era, except specifically on the issue of Zimpapers editors' collective failures on Gukurahundi when they faced the most difficult challenge of their careers.

Zimpapers editors at the time have difficulties explaining how they handled that political hot potato.

Sithole, a liberation struggle cadre with Zanu-PF, was a basketball player in his youth.

A good story-teller, he became a prominent sports journalist, covering Olympic Games, World Cups, and the Commonwealth Games, among many other events.

In 1980, he was appointed Zimpapers editor-in-chief.

He would later serve as the group chair, beginning in 2019.

In 1983, he was approached the first black editor of the Bulawayo-based Chronicle at the height of Gukurahundi.

Sithole was an active member of the Zimbabwe Air Force and became Air Zimbabwe director. In 1982, he was elected as President of the Zimbabwean Olympic Committee. He also served in executive positions with the Confederation of Southern African National Olympic Committees, the Association of the Olympic Committees of Africa, and the Association of National Olympic Committees.

He led the organising committee for the 6th All-African Games in Zimbabwe in 1995.

Sithole was co-opted onto the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1996.

He served until 2003. He was on the IOC executive board between 2002-2003.

He stepped down as an IOC Member when President Jacques Rogge asked him to take over the position of Director of International Cooperation and Development for the IOC.

Sithole spent 12 years in that position (2003-2014), which also led him to become a deputy representative for the IOC at the United Nations.



Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Inadequate toilets leave Plumtree stinking

59 mins ago | 22 Views

Kore named as leader of CCC

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Drunk man bashes wife to death

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe's changes approach in diplomatic engagements

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

7 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

8 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

10 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

10 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

10 hrs ago | 882 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

10 hrs ago | 863 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

10 hrs ago | 500 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

10 hrs ago | 512 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

10 hrs ago | 299 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

10 hrs ago | 603 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

10 hrs ago | 243 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

10 hrs ago | 611 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 482 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

10 hrs ago | 126 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

10 hrs ago | 491 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

10 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

10 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bosso unveil Try Ncube

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Sibanda engages Bosso's Harare fans

10 hrs ago | 47 Views

Drones and fast cargo scanners deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Alleged gukurahundi genocide 'enforcer' meets Matebeleland chiefs

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe govt mobilising US$16m for Harare, Bulawayo water

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

18 hrs ago | 1218 Views

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoc

19 hrs ago | 903 Views

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

19 hrs ago | 1262 Views

What Of The Logo?

19 hrs ago | 987 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

20 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

25 Jan 2024 at 14:30hrs | 805 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

25 Jan 2024 at 13:37hrs | 5321 Views

2 company bosses in court over Zambia rendition of truck driver

25 Jan 2024 at 12:12hrs | 759 Views

Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

25 Jan 2024 at 12:01hrs | 441 Views

UN court to rule Friday in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

25 Jan 2024 at 12:01hrs | 213 Views

Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

25 Jan 2024 at 11:54hrs | 723 Views