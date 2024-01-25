NCC to sign the framework of cooperation with WEF

News / National

by Staff Reporter

National Competitiveness Commission (NCC) is in the process of renegotiating the signing of the framework of cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF) for the purposes of facilitating the 2024 Executive Opinion Survey which will culminate in 2025 the media heard.Speaking to the media on Wednesday NCC Executive Director Philip Phiri said WEF have been engaged in extensive consultation on developing a new conceptual framework fit for new global context hence re conceptualized the traditional Global Competitiveness Report which ranks countries performance."In terms of innovativeness the country has improved it's score from 27.2 to 29.7% and the commission is also working with local think tanks from the academia and industry to develop domesticated indicators to augment the WEF scores," Phiri said.Meanwhile, NCC has urged the private sector to participate in this significant survey which will culminate in the 2025 Future of Growth report.