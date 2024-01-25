Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NCC to sign the framework of cooperation with WEF

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
National Competitiveness Commission (NCC) is in the process of renegotiating the signing of the framework of cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF) for the purposes of facilitating the 2024 Executive Opinion Survey which will culminate in 2025 the media heard.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday NCC Executive Director Philip Phiri said WEF have been engaged in extensive consultation on developing a new conceptual framework fit for new global context hence re conceptualized the traditional Global Competitiveness Report which ranks countries performance.

"In terms of innovativeness the country has improved it's score from 27.2 to 29.7% and the commission is also working with local think tanks from the academia and industry to develop domesticated indicators to augment the WEF scores," Phiri said.

Meanwhile, NCC has urged the private sector to participate in this significant survey which will culminate in the 2025 Future of Growth report.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Nelson Chamisa down but not out

36 mins ago | 48 Views

Police investigate armed robbery in Inyathi as thieves make off with $200

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa unwittingly creating a future president in Sikhala through his persecution!

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Inadequate toilets leave Plumtree stinking

8 hrs ago | 174 Views

Kore named as leader of CCC

8 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa relative by marriage appointed to Zimpapers Board

8 hrs ago | 811 Views

Drunk man bashes wife to death

10 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zimbabwe's changes approach in diplomatic engagements

11 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

13 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

15 hrs ago | 5077 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

17 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

17 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

17 hrs ago | 772 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

17 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

17 hrs ago | 966 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

17 hrs ago | 545 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

17 hrs ago | 594 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

17 hrs ago | 376 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

17 hrs ago | 463 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

17 hrs ago | 675 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

17 hrs ago | 304 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

17 hrs ago | 740 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

17 hrs ago | 103 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

17 hrs ago | 578 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

17 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

17 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

17 hrs ago | 458 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

17 hrs ago | 438 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

17 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

17 hrs ago | 261 Views

Bosso unveil Try Ncube

17 hrs ago | 94 Views

Sibanda engages Bosso's Harare fans

17 hrs ago | 55 Views

Drones and fast cargo scanners deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 149 Views

Alleged gukurahundi genocide 'enforcer' meets Matebeleland chiefs

17 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe govt mobilising US$16m for Harare, Bulawayo water

17 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

25 Jan 2024 at 21:17hrs | 1328 Views

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoc

25 Jan 2024 at 19:47hrs | 992 Views

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

25 Jan 2024 at 19:40hrs | 1371 Views

What Of The Logo?

25 Jan 2024 at 19:29hrs | 1054 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

25 Jan 2024 at 19:00hrs | 281 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

25 Jan 2024 at 18:52hrs | 836 Views

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

25 Jan 2024 at 14:30hrs | 832 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

25 Jan 2024 at 13:37hrs | 5451 Views