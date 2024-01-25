Police investigate armed robbery in Inyathi as thieves make off with $200

News / National

by Peter Matuka

Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province - Police are currently investigating an armed robbery case that occurred on Wednesday morning, where two assailants escaped with USD$200 in cash. The incident involved a pair of robbers armed with a knife and torches who forcibly entered Mxolisi Mvundla's residence through an unlocked door, illuminating the room with their torches.The identified suspects, Mayibongwe and Mathambo, both residents of Nkayi, confronted Mvundla in his bedroom. Mayibongwe demanded cash, but Mvundla insisted that he had no money in his possession. In response, Mathambo struck the complainant on the left eye with an unknown object and subsequently stabbed him in the left hand.The perpetrators ransacked the entire house, ultimately discovering $200 hidden under the complainant's pillow. Having secured the cash, the two assailants fled the scene and are currently at large.A formal police report was filed at ZRP Inyathi, and Inspector Glory Banda, the Police Spokesperson for Matabeleland North Province, confirmed the incident. "I can confirm that Mxolisi Mvundla was robbed of the sum of $200USD, and the criminals fled. Investigations are currently in progress. We urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mathambo and Mayibongwe to contact the nearest police station to facilitate the pursuit of justice," stated Inspector Banda.