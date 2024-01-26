Inyathi Horror: Six robbers launch vicious axe attack on pedestrian

News / National

by Peter Matuka

In a chilling incident that unfolded at Grave Sand Business Centre in Inyathi, a pedestrian identified as Bongani Khabo fell victim to a brutal assault by a gang of six robbers armed with an axe.









Allegations are that on January 24, Khabo went to the business centre for some small grocery shopping. A gang of six criminals armed with an axe then approached him demanding cash.One of the criminals then grabbed the complainant by the collar and axed him once on the head and assaulted him several times until he fell down.Whilst Khabo was on the ground, the accused individuals then searched him and took USD$10 and an Itel S18 cellphone which they found from one of his trouser pockets.The thugs then left the scene with the complainant lying on the ground unconscious. He was picked by well wishers the following day morning who took him to ZRP Inyathi where a report of robbery was made.The complainant was sent to Inyathi District Hospital where he was treated and discharge at a stable condition.Criminals are still at large and Police investigations are underway and nothing was recovered. "We would like to implore our valued citizens to continue working hand in glove with the police in the fight against crime. Citizens should rest assured that we shall maintain confidentiality every time they give us information about criminal activities in our society. It is incumbent on us to create a crime-free society that we keenly envisage", said Matabeleland North Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.