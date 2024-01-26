Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cellphone thief in court

by Peter Matuka
1 hr ago | Views
A 36-year-old man from Hwange was released on summons on Friday at Hwange magistrates Court for  stealing a cellphone from friend.


The accused person Kenneth Munsaka, whilst at Lukosi Business Centre in Hwange on January 1 , allegedly took an Itel cellphone from his friend intending to make some calls and promised to return it back once he is done.

Munsaka never returned the cellphone to Tichaona  Sainet his friend despite numerous demands.

Sainet then went and make a report of theft at ZRP Hwange where investigations were made leading to the arrest of the culprit.

Munsaka resides at Lusumbami village and is currently employed by Zhong Zian brick Plant  Chinese company as a general hand. He is expected to appear in  at Hwange magistrates Court on February 2 pending further Police investigations into the matter.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Inyathi Horror: Six robbers launch vicious axe attack on pedestrian

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Nelson Chamisa down but not out

14 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Police investigate armed robbery in Inyathi as thieves make off with $200

15 hrs ago | 527 Views

NCC to sign the framework of cooperation with WEF

15 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa unwittingly creating a future president in Sikhala through his persecution!

15 hrs ago | 900 Views

Inadequate toilets leave Plumtree stinking

21 hrs ago | 274 Views

Kore named as leader of CCC

21 hrs ago | 4342 Views

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

21 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair

21 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa relative by marriage appointed to Zimpapers Board

21 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Drunk man bashes wife to death

23 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zimbabwe's changes approach in diplomatic engagements

26 Jan 2024 at 10:24hrs | 3740 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

26 Jan 2024 at 10:15hrs | 1100 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

26 Jan 2024 at 08:19hrs | 2319 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

26 Jan 2024 at 06:54hrs | 6400 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

26 Jan 2024 at 04:48hrs | 2845 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 3028 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 850 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1132 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 1029 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 585 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 657 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 467 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 515 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 725 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 394 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 825 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 579 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 145 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 112 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 668 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 404 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 99 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 1260 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

26 Jan 2024 at 04:41hrs | 540 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

26 Jan 2024 at 04:40hrs | 536 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

26 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 259 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

26 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 284 Views

Bosso unveil Try Ncube

26 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 156 Views

Sibanda engages Bosso's Harare fans

26 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 61 Views

Drones and fast cargo scanners deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post

26 Jan 2024 at 04:38hrs | 214 Views

Alleged gukurahundi genocide 'enforcer' meets Matebeleland chiefs

26 Jan 2024 at 04:38hrs | 220 Views

Zimbabwe govt mobilising US$16m for Harare, Bulawayo water

26 Jan 2024 at 04:38hrs | 77 Views

Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

25 Jan 2024 at 21:17hrs | 1436 Views

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoc

25 Jan 2024 at 19:47hrs | 1078 Views

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

25 Jan 2024 at 19:40hrs | 1581 Views

What Of The Logo?

25 Jan 2024 at 19:29hrs | 1089 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

25 Jan 2024 at 19:00hrs | 294 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

25 Jan 2024 at 18:52hrs | 874 Views