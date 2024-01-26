Cellphone thief in court

News / National

by Peter Matuka

A 36-year-old man from Hwange was released on summons on Friday at Hwange magistrates Court for stealing a cellphone from friend.

The accused person Kenneth Munsaka, whilst at Lukosi Business Centre in Hwange on January 1 , allegedly took an Itel cellphone from his friend intending to make some calls and promised to return it back once he is done.Munsaka never returned the cellphone to Tichaona Sainet his friend despite numerous demands.Sainet then went and make a report of theft at ZRP Hwange where investigations were made leading to the arrest of the culprit.Munsaka resides at Lusumbami village and is currently employed by Zhong Zian brick Plant Chinese company as a general hand. He is expected to appear in at Hwange magistrates Court on February 2 pending further Police investigations into the matter.