Maid raped by employer's son

by Peter Matuka/Simbarashe Sithole
49 mins ago | Views
Police in Matabeleland North Province is hunting for a 20-yea- old man who allegedly  raped a maid at his parents' homestead whilst cleaning the plates in the kitchen.


Meluleki Nkomo, of Igusi under Chief Deli in Nyamandlovu is on the run following allegations that sometime in June last year,  whilst seated together with the complainant in the kitchen as she was  cleaning the plates, forcibly grabbed her hands from the back and pushed her down.

The complainant screamed for help but the accused person quickly covered her mouth using his hand and raped her once.

The matter came to light when the complainant who is a juvenile wrote a letter to her aunt Cynthia Ndlovu advising her of her plight.

Accused person is at large and a report was filed with ZRP Nyamandlovu where investigations to locate the accused person is underway.

In his comment, Police Spokesperson Matabeleland North Province Inspector Glory Banda said that the net of the law will definitely close in on errant elements of the society who choose to objectify women and violate them at will and meanwhile, the Police appeal for information as regards the whereabouts of Meluleki Nkomo.

Source - Byo24News
