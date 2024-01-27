Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

by Nkululeko Nkomo
by Nkululeko Nkomo
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Standing Committee, as elected at the Gweru May 2019 Congress, convened on Sunday, 28 January 2024, to address pressing matters affecting the party. Among the key decisions made was the appointment of seasoned politician Mr. Discent Bajila as the Second Deputy Spokesperson, reflecting the party's commitment to effective communication.

Mr. Bajila, currently the Member of Parliament for Luveve-Makhandeni, brings a wealth of political experience spanning three decades to his new role. His appointment is seen as a strategic move by the CCC to bolster its communication team and ensure a strong connection with both the party membership and the wider Zimbabwean public.

The Standing Committee, mindful of the need to stabilize the party and foster unity, underscored the importance of clear and effective communication. In response to these imperatives, the Committee promptly appointed Mr. Nqobizitha Mlilo as the Acting Spokesperson, flanked by Mr. Caston Mateu as the First Deputy Spokesperson and Mr. Discent Bajila as the Second Deputy Spokesperson.

The decision to appoint Mr. Bajila, a seasoned politician with a track record of service to Luveve-Makhandeni, reflects the CCC's commitment to tapping into experienced leadership within its ranks. The move is expected to not only enhance the party's communication strategy but also strengthen its position in the political landscape.

Political analyst Sibusiso Dlamini lauded the CCC's decision, stating, "The appointment of Discent Bajila as the Second Deputy Spokesperson is a strategic move that reflects the party's commitment to effective communication. Bajila's extensive political experience and current position as the Member of Parliament for Luveve-Makhandeni make him an excellent choice. This decision showcases the CCC's wisdom in selecting capable individuals to lead its Communications Department."

Analysts believe that the inclusion of seasoned politicians like Mr. Bajila in key spokesperson roles will contribute significantly to the party's ability to connect with the electorate and navigate the complex political landscape.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


