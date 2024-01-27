Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

President Mohadi mourns hero Mabuya

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
ACTING President Kembo Mohadi has joined President Mnangagwa and the nation at large in mourning Colonel (Retired) Kenny Ridzai Mabuya, who will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

Col Mabuya died at West End Hospital last Tuesday after a short illness.

He was 72.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the country's liberation and after independence, Col Mabuya has been declared a national hero.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri conveyed the message to the Mabuya family last Friday while addressing mourners in Tynwald South, Harare.

Yesterday, Acting President Mohadi said: "The news of Col Mabuya's passing on came as a shock to me. Although he had not come out of the coma, we thought he would recover.

"I had visited him at West End Hospital, but could not talk as he was in a coma. But we were convinced that he would recover."

A liberation war stalwart, Col Mabuya's Chimurenga name was Kenny Ridzai.

Last Friday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ruling party considered a number of attributes before conferring national hero status on Col Mabuya.

She said Col Mabuya joined the struggle at "a very tender age, when he was in Form 2 when his family relocated to Zambia".

"He decided at that very early stage to join Zanu. He approached Zanu-PF in Zambia and was received by (Josiah) Tongogara. After three months he was sent to undergo training in Tanzania for two years."

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri added that Col Mabuya sacrificed his life to liberate Zimbabwe and the country now enjoys independence as a result of his and other fighters' efforts.

Col Mabuya has been described as a humble, patriotic and principled person who persevered and "remained resolute to the values of the struggle".

"He was also humble. We will miss him, but we are celebrating his legacy and that he will inspire the youths," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Happison Muchechetere, who worked with Col Mabuya during the liberation struggle, said the retired senior army officer "never had open quarrels with anybody".

"He would speak softly, even when he is angry you would never know it," he said.

Born on January 12, 1952 in Filabusi District, Matebeleland South, Col Mabuya was the second born in a family of five, comprising two boys and three girls.

In 1954, the family relocated to Zambia where he did his primary and secondary education up to Form 2 at Kamwala in Lusaka.

Col Mabuya and his brother became politically conscious, but while the brother joined the ZAPU military wing, ZIPRA, he wanted his younger brother to complete school.

Kenny Ridzai decided to join the ZANU military wing as a way of avoiding his brother in ZIPRA since he knew that the brother would send him back to school. He then joined the liberation struggle while in Form 2.

Having been shortlisted at the ZANU offices, Col Mabuya left Lusaka for Itumbi Training Camp in Tanzania through Mbeya, together with other recruits.

They commenced training in December 1969, with initial military training coming in January 1970 under the tutorship of Chimedza and some Chinese military instructors.

Kenny Ridzai belonged to that crop of military strategists whose training centred mostly on mass mobilisation tactics, which were critical for the commencement of full throttle guerilla warfare based on the water and fish concept and their training took two years.

After independence he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on May 5, 1981.

He rose through the ranks to become Lieutenant Colonel and retired in June 1994 after holding several positions.

He was awarded several medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation.

The awards include the Liberation Medal for his contribution towards the independence of Zimbabwe, Independence Medal for his contribution towards the Independence of Zimbabwe, and 10-Year Service Medal.

He is survived by several children and grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at 6924 Davidson Park, Tynwald South, Harare.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mohadi, #Mabuya, #Mourn

Comments


Must Read

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Cholera vaccination begins today in Zimbabwe

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

8 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

19 hrs ago | 1841 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa is Uebert Angel spiritual son'

19 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

Fatherhood Chronicles: Crafting a legacy of purpose and prosperity

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

PHOTO: Pavillion bus in head-on collision with Nissan truck

20 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Maid raped by employer's son

27 Jan 2024 at 16:20hrs | 2903 Views

Cellphone thief in court

27 Jan 2024 at 09:37hrs | 1006 Views

Inyathi Horror: Six robbers launch vicious axe attack on pedestrian

27 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1956 Views

Nelson Chamisa down but not out

26 Jan 2024 at 20:57hrs | 3143 Views

Police investigate armed robbery in Inyathi as thieves make off with $200

26 Jan 2024 at 19:56hrs | 1284 Views

NCC to sign the framework of cooperation with WEF

26 Jan 2024 at 19:43hrs | 224 Views

Mnangagwa unwittingly creating a future president in Sikhala through his persecution!

26 Jan 2024 at 19:32hrs | 2010 Views

Inadequate toilets leave Plumtree stinking

26 Jan 2024 at 13:50hrs | 405 Views

Kore named as leader of CCC

26 Jan 2024 at 13:47hrs | 5412 Views

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

26 Jan 2024 at 13:46hrs | 563 Views

Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair

26 Jan 2024 at 13:41hrs | 775 Views

Mnangagwa relative by marriage appointed to Zimpapers Board

26 Jan 2024 at 13:38hrs | 1618 Views

Drunk man bashes wife to death

26 Jan 2024 at 11:54hrs | 1170 Views

Zimbabwe changes approach in diplomatic engagements

26 Jan 2024 at 10:24hrs | 6257 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

26 Jan 2024 at 10:15hrs | 1478 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

26 Jan 2024 at 08:19hrs | 3256 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

26 Jan 2024 at 06:54hrs | 8422 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

26 Jan 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3168 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 3581 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 930 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1272 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 1168 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 632 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 720 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 736 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 588 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 795 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 424 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 986 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 651 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 160 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 117 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 737 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 553 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 1383 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

26 Jan 2024 at 04:41hrs | 780 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

26 Jan 2024 at 04:40hrs | 685 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

26 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 307 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

26 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 334 Views