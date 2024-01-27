Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
A devastating fire broke out last night at a shopping mall located at the corner of Julius Nyerere and Speke Avenue, opposite Joina City, leaving many people counting losses after goods worth thousands of dollars were reduced to ashes.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Hair salons, pharmacies, clothing stores and other retail businesses, were reduced to rubble.

Some of the tenants declined to comment as they were overcome with emotions while others said they needed to try and salvage something, despite the fact that the fire was raging viciously.

As the flames got bigger, some people who not only operated shops there, but also lived there, watched helplessly as their accommodation went up in smoke.

The fire brigade was at the scene to extinguish the flame, but most of the wares in all floors were destroyed.

Through tear-filled eyes, a woman who had lived in the building for long, said: "It hurts. I can't even put it into words.

"My husband is still inside, trying to save whatever little he can. But we have lost so much already. All we managed to salvage were a few beds, stoves, and blankets." For Ms Annah Mubaiwa, a vendor who worked nearby, the fire was a sudden and horrifying event.

"It all happened so fast," she said.

"First, we heard the sound of breaking windows, then there was this huge flame. I can't even describe how I felt at that moment."

A man who preferred to be called Baba Anesu said: "I guess goods worth millions of dollars have been destroyed because the mall was recently partitioned to accommodate many businesses."

The smell of smoke and ash hung in the air, the sound of sirens echoing through the streets of Harare, as the once-thriving shopping mall brought pain on tenants.

Curiously, there were thousands of people – for a Sunday – who gathered to witness the fire.

Some were looking for transport to go home while others were still whiling up time, but many scurried for cover after a huge explosion suspected to be a gas stove.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Fire, #Mall, #Harare

Comments


Must Read

President Mohadi mourns hero Mabuya

39 secs ago | 1 Views

Cholera vaccination begins today in Zimbabwe

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

8 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

19 hrs ago | 1841 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa is Uebert Angel spiritual son'

19 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

Fatherhood Chronicles: Crafting a legacy of purpose and prosperity

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

PHOTO: Pavillion bus in head-on collision with Nissan truck

20 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Maid raped by employer's son

27 Jan 2024 at 16:20hrs | 2903 Views

Cellphone thief in court

27 Jan 2024 at 09:37hrs | 1006 Views

Inyathi Horror: Six robbers launch vicious axe attack on pedestrian

27 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1956 Views

Nelson Chamisa down but not out

26 Jan 2024 at 20:57hrs | 3143 Views

Police investigate armed robbery in Inyathi as thieves make off with $200

26 Jan 2024 at 19:56hrs | 1284 Views

NCC to sign the framework of cooperation with WEF

26 Jan 2024 at 19:43hrs | 224 Views

Mnangagwa unwittingly creating a future president in Sikhala through his persecution!

26 Jan 2024 at 19:32hrs | 2010 Views

Inadequate toilets leave Plumtree stinking

26 Jan 2024 at 13:50hrs | 405 Views

Kore named as leader of CCC

26 Jan 2024 at 13:47hrs | 5412 Views

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

26 Jan 2024 at 13:46hrs | 563 Views

Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair

26 Jan 2024 at 13:41hrs | 775 Views

Mnangagwa relative by marriage appointed to Zimpapers Board

26 Jan 2024 at 13:38hrs | 1618 Views

Drunk man bashes wife to death

26 Jan 2024 at 11:54hrs | 1170 Views

Zimbabwe changes approach in diplomatic engagements

26 Jan 2024 at 10:24hrs | 6257 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

26 Jan 2024 at 10:15hrs | 1478 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

26 Jan 2024 at 08:19hrs | 3256 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

26 Jan 2024 at 06:54hrs | 8422 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

26 Jan 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3168 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 3581 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 930 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1272 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 1168 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 632 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 720 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 736 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 588 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 795 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 424 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 986 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 651 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 160 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 117 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 737 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 553 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 1383 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

26 Jan 2024 at 04:41hrs | 780 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

26 Jan 2024 at 04:40hrs | 685 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

26 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 307 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

26 Jan 2024 at 04:39hrs | 334 Views