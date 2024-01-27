Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC MPs turn against Chamisa?

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
THE majority of CCC legislators have no intention of following Mr Nelson Chamisa who resigned from the opposition party last week.

While there were expectations that Mr Chamisa's resignation from CCC would open floodgates of resignations, only a few legislators have expressed their intention to follow him with the majority, who include Mr Richard Tsvangirai, son to the MDC founder, the late Morgan Tsvangirai, saying they will remain in the party.

Mr Tsvangirai, who is MP for Norton Constituency, made it clear yesterday that he will not be resigning from his position saying people in his constituency had requested that he and the councillors remain in office.

"Today, we met as Norton residents to deliberate on the resignation of Adv Nelson Chamisa from CCC. The residents have agreed to stand with Adv Nelson Chamisa.

"However, Norton agreed that their deployees, the MP and the councillors, are doing a great job and should remain in Parliament and council and continue executing their constitutional mandate while waiting for Adv Nelson Chamisa to announce the next step, as he promised in his statement."

In yet another blow to the embattled former CCC leader, his long-time ally and Marondera Central MP, Mr Caston Matewu, yesterday publicly rejected the idea of resigning from Parliament.

"Many in my inbox asking if I am resigning from Parliament. Not at the moment my friends. Thank you!" Mr Matewu posted on his official X account.

In response to Mr Chamisa's sudden resignation, Mr Agency Gumbo, Member of Parliament for Hatcliffe Constituency, has made it clear that he will not rush to follow suit without first consulting his constituents.

"This whole week I shall be meeting with various groups in my constituency to explain president Chamisa's communiqué and the implications on the party which they voted for. Having openly stated my agreement with Prez (president) Chamisa on the issues he raised, I shall also be consulting my constituents on the several options available to us at the moment.

"Our next steps must be strategic and collective. We must quickly resolve the questions of the day and refocus our efforts to winning State power."

Harare Mayor Clr Jacob Mafume told The Herald last week that he will stand with the people who elected him into office and will follow whatever the CCC leadership, which will replace Mr Chamisa, says.

"The direction will come from the collective leadership of the party that will be announced to run CCC, until that time we will remain carrying the mandate that we were elected to do by the people of Harare," Mayor Mafume said.

This is the shared view among CCC parliamentarians who are angry with their former leader who jumped ship without consulting them.

Thus, the majority of CCC legislators have been left confused and uncertain following Mr Chamisa's surprise resignation,.

Reacting to the latest refusal by CCC legislators to resign, Political Commentator Mr Kudzai Mutisi said: "No sane person will resign from their job to follow a man seeking to feed his fragile ego by dragging everyone into a quagmire with him . . . more so a man with no known plan and an incompetent one."

A number of CCC legislators have expressed their frustration with Mr Chamisa's unilateral decision-making, which they see as dictatorial and have vowed to stay in Parliament or local authorities to see out their terms.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Chamisa, #Ccc, #MPs

Comments


Must Read

'Biti used words unexpected from senior lawyers'

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall

1 min ago | 1 Views

President Mohadi mourns hero Mabuya

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cholera vaccination begins today in Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

8 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

19 hrs ago | 1841 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa is Uebert Angel spiritual son'

19 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

Fatherhood Chronicles: Crafting a legacy of purpose and prosperity

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

PHOTO: Pavillion bus in head-on collision with Nissan truck

20 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Maid raped by employer's son

27 Jan 2024 at 16:20hrs | 2903 Views

Cellphone thief in court

27 Jan 2024 at 09:37hrs | 1006 Views

Inyathi Horror: Six robbers launch vicious axe attack on pedestrian

27 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1956 Views

Nelson Chamisa down but not out

26 Jan 2024 at 20:57hrs | 3144 Views

Police investigate armed robbery in Inyathi as thieves make off with $200

26 Jan 2024 at 19:56hrs | 1285 Views

NCC to sign the framework of cooperation with WEF

26 Jan 2024 at 19:43hrs | 224 Views

Mnangagwa unwittingly creating a future president in Sikhala through his persecution!

26 Jan 2024 at 19:32hrs | 2011 Views

Inadequate toilets leave Plumtree stinking

26 Jan 2024 at 13:50hrs | 405 Views

Kore named as leader of CCC

26 Jan 2024 at 13:47hrs | 5412 Views

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

26 Jan 2024 at 13:46hrs | 564 Views

Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair

26 Jan 2024 at 13:41hrs | 776 Views

Mnangagwa relative by marriage appointed to Zimpapers Board

26 Jan 2024 at 13:38hrs | 1618 Views

Drunk man bashes wife to death

26 Jan 2024 at 11:54hrs | 1170 Views

Zimbabwe changes approach in diplomatic engagements

26 Jan 2024 at 10:24hrs | 6257 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

26 Jan 2024 at 10:15hrs | 1479 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

26 Jan 2024 at 08:19hrs | 3257 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

26 Jan 2024 at 06:54hrs | 8423 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

26 Jan 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3168 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 3581 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 930 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1272 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 1168 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 632 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 720 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 736 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 588 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 795 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 424 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 987 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 651 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 160 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 117 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 737 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 553 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 1383 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

26 Jan 2024 at 04:41hrs | 780 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

26 Jan 2024 at 04:40hrs | 685 Views