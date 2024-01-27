Latest News Editor's Choice


'Biti used words unexpected from senior lawyers'

by Staff reporter
The words used by Harare lawyer Tendai Biti while insulting Mrs Tatiana Aleshina, are not expected to be used by senior lawyers like him, the State has said.

In his closing submissions, Deputy Prosecutor-General Mr Michael Reza submitted that Biti used disrespectful words to describe the assault victim.

"He boasted in court that he has more than 30 years of experience in the legal field, (and) that he is a lawyer of repute. He used some of the most disrespectful words to describe the complainant," said Mr Reza.

"Words which are not expected to be used by a lawyer of such seniority."

He further said Biti's attempt to paint himself as a knight in shining armour backfired spectacularly when he let loose the real reasons for assaulting Mrs Aleshina.

He said Biti conceded that he was appearing in other courts where he was representing his clients that are in conflict with the complainant.

"Very clearly, he thoroughly disliked her personally because he identified her as a person who is standing between his clients and whatever it is that his clients hoped to achieve," said Mr Reza.

He also submitted that Biti, in the trial, had falsely accused Mrs Aleshina of having a hand in the appointment of Government functionaries and commissioners to run Harare City Council.

"Some of the things she is alleged to have done were as far back as 2002 when there is no evidence that she was even in Zimbabwe, but the accused blamed her anyway," submitted the State.

It was further submitted that all three witnesses who testified against Biti corroborated their testimony, leaving the State's case proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Reza said the fact that Biti failed to bring even one witness, showed he committed the offence.

Biti is denying the offence and has challenged the assault by gesture charge, saying it was unconstitutional.

Biti is facing allegations of verbally assaulting Mrs Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court on November 30, 2020.

He is expected to submit his closing submissions on February 2 and the ruling will be delivered on February 15.

Source - The Herald
