Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZACC arrests deputy roads boss over US$1m fraud

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE deputy director of Road Services in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Ernest Shenje, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over an alleged US$1 million fradulent claim for compensation for a property affected by the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange in Harare.

In a brief statement announcing of the arrest yesterday, ZACC said the alleged fraudulent claim in compensation was for US$1 003 417.

"The accused, working in cahoots with one Levy Idana (who is still at large) and some lawyers, manufactured a fraudulent agreement of sale purporting that Levy Idana was the owner of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopely which was in the name of John Maloney."

ZACC said Shenje went on to facilitate the processing, working together with other Ministry officials. As a result of their fraudulent claim, Idana was allegedly paid US$200 000.

Shenje is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court today.

The Mbudzi Interchange occupies a significantly larger area than the roundabout it replaces and so the Government had to buy out property owners in the immediate vicinity of the interchange and some of its access roads.

This involved using the laid down compensation procedures of independent valuations, normally involving three separate valuations, and then taking over the needed property at the independent valuation. While the property owners had no option but to sell out, the law does guarantee them full compensation for urban land.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zacc, #Fraud, #Arrest

Comments


Must Read

Luton deliver worrying Nakamba injury update

43 secs ago | 1 Views

'Biti used words unexpected from senior lawyers'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

CCC MPs turn against Chamisa?

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall

3 mins ago | 1 Views

President Mohadi mourns hero Mabuya

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Cholera vaccination begins today in Zimbabwe

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

8 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

19 hrs ago | 1844 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa is Uebert Angel spiritual son'

19 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

Fatherhood Chronicles: Crafting a legacy of purpose and prosperity

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

PHOTO: Pavillion bus in head-on collision with Nissan truck

20 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Maid raped by employer's son

27 Jan 2024 at 16:20hrs | 2904 Views

Cellphone thief in court

27 Jan 2024 at 09:37hrs | 1006 Views

Inyathi Horror: Six robbers launch vicious axe attack on pedestrian

27 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1957 Views

Nelson Chamisa down but not out

26 Jan 2024 at 20:57hrs | 3144 Views

Police investigate armed robbery in Inyathi as thieves make off with $200

26 Jan 2024 at 19:56hrs | 1285 Views

NCC to sign the framework of cooperation with WEF

26 Jan 2024 at 19:43hrs | 224 Views

Mnangagwa unwittingly creating a future president in Sikhala through his persecution!

26 Jan 2024 at 19:32hrs | 2011 Views

Inadequate toilets leave Plumtree stinking

26 Jan 2024 at 13:50hrs | 405 Views

Kore named as leader of CCC

26 Jan 2024 at 13:47hrs | 5412 Views

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

26 Jan 2024 at 13:46hrs | 564 Views

Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair

26 Jan 2024 at 13:41hrs | 778 Views

Mnangagwa relative by marriage appointed to Zimpapers Board

26 Jan 2024 at 13:38hrs | 1618 Views

Drunk man bashes wife to death

26 Jan 2024 at 11:54hrs | 1170 Views

Zimbabwe changes approach in diplomatic engagements

26 Jan 2024 at 10:24hrs | 6258 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

26 Jan 2024 at 10:15hrs | 1479 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

26 Jan 2024 at 08:19hrs | 3258 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

26 Jan 2024 at 06:54hrs | 8424 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

26 Jan 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3168 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 3582 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 930 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1273 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 1168 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 632 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 720 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 736 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 588 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 795 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 424 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 987 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 651 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 160 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 117 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 737 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 553 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

26 Jan 2024 at 04:42hrs | 1383 Views