Luton deliver worrying Nakamba injury update

News / National

by Staff reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will not be returning to action anytime soon according to Luton boss Rob Edwards.Edwards speaking to Luton Today says the midfielder faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines."It's not great, it's quite a significant one. We still don't know definitely on the time but it's months, it is months."It was his meniscus, so he had to have an operation on that. It was a real innocuous one in training, he just passed the ball and it's such a shame," said Edwards.He added that: "It's a real hard one, for him first of all as he's so important to us. You don't want anyone injured, but it's just I love seeing his smiley face around all the time at the training ground and when he's in there (treatment room), he's still smiling but you can just see it's hurting him that he can't get out there and train. We'll do everything we can to make sure we support him and get him back as quickly as possible. When that is, right now, I don't know, but it will be a couple more months I think at least."Nakamba made 20 appearances for Luton last season while on loan from Aston Villa, including the duration of the Championship play-off final victory on penalties against Coventry City.He joined Luton on a permanent basis in July 2023.He joined Aston Villa from Belgian side Club Brugge in 2019 and made 58 appearances in the Premier League, one of only six Zimbabweans to feature in the competition.The 29-year-old has been capped 28 times by his country.