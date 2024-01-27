Low expectations as Dembare go to Caf contest

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS chairman Moses Maunganidze says they will not be setting the bar too high ahead of their African Safari campaign after a long time of absence.The Harare giants will take part in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) inter-club contest after they won the Chibuku Super Cup last season.DeMbare have not played continental football since 2014.The 2024-25 editions of Caf inter-club tournaments are scheduled to start in July.Maunganidze said by the time the competition starts, they will be ready to compete."By the time the African jamboree starts, that will be around mid-year. In terms of the structure of the team, we would have taken shape. It will be the right time for us."We are going there not promising so much because we have not been playing there in a long time but I think we will make a name because Dynamos is synonymous with doing well."We promise our fans that we will do well. Let's wait for the fixture and then we will be able to disclose more but in terms of players and our skills base I think we are okay," said Maunganidze.He hopes local football venues will be ready to host International matches at the time."We are reliably informed that by April or May the National Sports Stadium will be ready. Yadah also have put in place a state-of-the-art stadium and once the stadium meets Caf and Fifa standards they are willing to offer the stadium to us for use. The worst scenario is that when we don't have any stadium in the country we have to think about Plan B which we cannot labour on for now unless the situation becomes very critical," said Maunganidze.Caf recently condemned both the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium as unsuitable to host international football matches, raising the prospect that the Warriors might be forced to play their home games in a foreign country, especially in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.