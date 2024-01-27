TTI apprehends motorists for illegal removal of clamps, hunt for four others underway

News / National

by Staff reporter

TENDY Three Investments (TTI) has apprehended three motorists while the hunt is on for four others on charges of breaking or illegally removing and running away with the clamp gadget after being clamped.The Bulawayo City's traffic management company has since engaged the police as well as the Central Vehicle Registry to track down the owners of the wanted vehicles.Of the arrested, culprits one was driving a Botswana-registered truck which was clamped for obstructing traffic along Jason Moyo Street. The driver illegally removed the clamp and drove away. He was later found at a car wash in the city centre which led to his truck being towed to the impounding yard on January 23. After paying the fine the vehicle was released the following day. Storage fees at the impounding yard are US$30 per hour while for tampering with the clamp gadget, the motorist is changed US$150.Luckmore Mayibheki, he broke the clamp and drove away"Prussic Shoko was clamped for parking at a reserved parking area for Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) as well as Office of the President and Cabinet staff in front of Magnet House. He illegally removed the clamp and ran away and the case was reported to the police. A docket was opened and investigations were carried out. It was discovered that he works at a local pharmacy, leading to his arrest," said TTI general manager Mr Bongani Nyathi.Another perpetrator, Luckmore Mayibheki was clamped while wrongly parked at the corner of Jason Moyo Street and 3rd Avenue. He broke the clamp and drove away. A report was made and he was later found which led to his car being impounded only being released after he paid a fine.Mr Nyathi said with the help of the police and CVR, his organisation was in the hunt for four motor vehicles whose owners illegally removed clamps or drove away with them."We are looking for a Toyota Ipsum, registration number ADE 9267 as well as three other vehicles whose registration numbers are ADX 5880, ADQ 4918, and AFY 5560. We want to appeal to the motoring public that once found on the wrong side of the traffic laws, they must comply with our officers instead of being arrogant and further violating the law which can lead to prosecution and partying with a lot of money in fines," said Mr Nyathi.