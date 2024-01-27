Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TTI apprehends motorists for illegal removal of clamps, hunt for four others underway

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
TENDY Three Investments (TTI) has apprehended three motorists while the hunt is on for four others on charges of breaking or illegally removing and running away with the clamp gadget after being clamped.

The Bulawayo City's traffic management company has since engaged the police as well as the Central Vehicle Registry to track down the owners of the wanted vehicles.

Of the arrested, culprits one was driving a Botswana-registered truck which was clamped for obstructing traffic along Jason Moyo Street. The driver illegally removed the clamp and drove away. He was later found at a car wash in the city centre which led to his truck being towed to the impounding yard on January 23. After paying the fine the vehicle was released the following day. Storage fees at the impounding yard are US$30 per hour while for tampering with the clamp gadget, the motorist is changed US$150.

Luckmore Mayibheki, he broke the clamp and drove away

"Prussic Shoko was clamped for parking at a reserved parking area for Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) as well as Office of the President and Cabinet staff in front of Magnet House. He illegally removed the clamp and ran away and the case was reported to the police. A docket was opened and investigations were carried out. It was discovered that he works at a local pharmacy, leading to his arrest," said TTI general manager Mr Bongani Nyathi.

Another perpetrator, Luckmore Mayibheki was clamped while wrongly parked at the corner of Jason Moyo Street and 3rd Avenue. He broke the clamp and drove away. A report was made and he was later found which led to his car being impounded only being released after he paid a fine.

Mr Nyathi said with the help of the police and CVR, his organisation was in the hunt for four motor vehicles whose owners illegally removed clamps or drove away with them.

"We are looking for a Toyota Ipsum, registration number ADE 9267 as well as three other vehicles whose registration numbers are ADX 5880, ADQ 4918, and AFY 5560. We want to appeal to the motoring public that once found on the wrong side of the traffic laws, they must comply with our officers instead of being arrogant and further violating the law which can lead to prosecution and partying with a lot of money in fines," said Mr Nyathi.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #TTI, #Motorist, #Parking

Comments


Must Read

Nkayi School of Nursing closed

4 secs ago | 0 Views

Scammed by Zimbabweans in the diaspora, job seekers lose fortunes

34 secs ago | 0 Views

Completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani to benefit Matebeleland South

1 min ago | 0 Views

Low expectations as Dembare go to Caf contest

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Luton deliver worrying Nakamba injury update

3 mins ago | 2 Views

ZACC arrests deputy roads boss over US$1m fraud

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'Biti used words unexpected from senior lawyers'

4 mins ago | 3 Views

CCC MPs turn against Chamisa?

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall

5 mins ago | 2 Views

President Mohadi mourns hero Mabuya

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Cholera vaccination begins today in Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

9 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

19 hrs ago | 1852 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa is Uebert Angel spiritual son'

19 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

Fatherhood Chronicles: Crafting a legacy of purpose and prosperity

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

PHOTO: Pavillion bus in head-on collision with Nissan truck

20 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Maid raped by employer's son

27 Jan 2024 at 16:20hrs | 2905 Views

Cellphone thief in court

27 Jan 2024 at 09:37hrs | 1008 Views

Inyathi Horror: Six robbers launch vicious axe attack on pedestrian

27 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1959 Views

Nelson Chamisa down but not out

26 Jan 2024 at 20:57hrs | 3144 Views

Police investigate armed robbery in Inyathi as thieves make off with $200

26 Jan 2024 at 19:56hrs | 1288 Views

NCC to sign the framework of cooperation with WEF

26 Jan 2024 at 19:43hrs | 224 Views

Mnangagwa unwittingly creating a future president in Sikhala through his persecution!

26 Jan 2024 at 19:32hrs | 2011 Views

Inadequate toilets leave Plumtree stinking

26 Jan 2024 at 13:50hrs | 405 Views

Kore named as leader of CCC

26 Jan 2024 at 13:47hrs | 5413 Views

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

26 Jan 2024 at 13:46hrs | 564 Views

Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair

26 Jan 2024 at 13:41hrs | 778 Views

Mnangagwa relative by marriage appointed to Zimpapers Board

26 Jan 2024 at 13:38hrs | 1619 Views

Drunk man bashes wife to death

26 Jan 2024 at 11:54hrs | 1170 Views

Zimbabwe changes approach in diplomatic engagements

26 Jan 2024 at 10:24hrs | 6258 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

26 Jan 2024 at 10:15hrs | 1479 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

26 Jan 2024 at 08:19hrs | 3259 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

26 Jan 2024 at 06:54hrs | 8426 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

26 Jan 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3169 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 3583 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 930 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1274 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 1168 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 632 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 720 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 736 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 588 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 795 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 424 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 988 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 651 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 160 Views