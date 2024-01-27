Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nkayi School of Nursing closed

by Staff reporter
49 secs ago | Views
THIRTY-THREE trainee primary care nurses at Nkayi District Hospital have been moved to other nursing schools in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces following the temporary closure of the institution, which has disrupted lectures following the arrest of two tutors on corruption charges.

The school of nursing was closed two weeks ago and the affected students have been deployed to Silveria School of Nursing in Masvingo and Mutambara School of Nursing in Manicaland to continue with their studies.

The closure of the school has attracted the ire of locals. The local community said the closure of District Hospital School of Nursing will affect health delivery services as the students played a critical role at the hospital.

According to a letter written by Nkayi district medical officer Doctor Heron Dube, which the Chronicle is in possession of, students were notified of  the closure of the training school.

"Following communication dated 16 January 2024 received from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, student nurse (name withheld) is being released from the Nkayi School of Nursing with effect from 20 January 2024 to continue her Primary Care Nursing training at Mutambara School of Nursing effective 23 January 2024," read the letter written to one of the affected students.

Dr Dube said the arrest of the two tutors and their subsequent court appearance has left the students stranded with no lessons taking place for days.

"Ideally, the training school must have four tutors to run efficiently, but we had two tutors who have a pending case before the courts and a decision was reached for the students to be deployed elsewhere so that they can finish their courses and go on with their lives," he said.

"We have a challenge with securing tutors as they are leaving the ministry in numbers and it's difficult to replace them. This is why the training school has been operating with just two tutors."

Dr Dube said they hope to recruit another batch of students for the May 2024 intake. "These nurses learn and train for the nation and are deployed to any part of the country when they complete their courses. That is why it's important that the students continue with their studies elsewhere because they are an integral part of the health care system for the whole country," he said.

The two tutors, who have been identified as Ms Miriam Rimbi Reza and Mrs Tabeth Ncube, are set to appear before a regional magistrate in Bulawayo. Their case was moved from the Nkayi magistrate's courts.

In a letter addressed to provincial medical directors of Matebeleland North, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Aspect Maunganidze said the affected students would be deployed to Silveria and Mutambara Schools of Nursing.

"Nkayi District Hospital nurse tutors are undergoing court sessions in Bulawayo following allegations of corruption. This has left 33 students who were left unattended with no lessons since there is no teaching staff at the institution to continue with tutorials," read the letter.

"The 33 primary care nursing (PCN) students comprise of 23 students who started training on 16 January 2023 and had completed Block 2 training and had sat for their examinations. Their date of completion was 2 February 2025."

"The PCN students commenced training on 1 May 2023 and their date of completion was supposed to be 27 April 2025. They failed and were back-grouped to the May 2023 group for Block 2. Recruitments were not done in May 2023 and therefore there was no PCN group at the school for them to join."

Dr Maunganidze recommended that the 23 students be deployed to Silveria School of Nursing and revise for four weeks to enable them to sit for Block 2 examinations while the 10 be deployed at Mutambara School of Nursing to commence Block 2.

"Based on the above background, expedite the transfer processes," read part of the letter.

The Chronicle news crew spoke to one of the affected students on Tuesday who said they have been inconvenienced by the move.

"We were given just five days to pack our bags and travel to either Masvingo or Manicaland at our own expense, which is not fair because it's not our fault that the school here was closed. The tutors who are accused of corruption are known for demanding kickbacks from students to be recruited, but the bosses have been turning a blind eye all this time," said the student.

Mrs Rejoice Mathe from Nkuba Village said: "If so many of them (student nurses) have left for other provinces then we are going to suffer as we will spend several hours in the queues before being attended to. We also want our own children to train here and become nurses but how will this happen when the school has been closed. We urge Government to look into the issue of re-opening the school."

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Nkayi, #School, #Nursing

Comments


Must Read

Scammed by Zimbabweans in the diaspora, job seekers lose fortunes

1 min ago | 0 Views

TTI apprehends motorists for illegal removal of clamps, hunt for four others underway

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani to benefit Matebeleland South

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Low expectations as Dembare go to Caf contest

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Luton deliver worrying Nakamba injury update

4 mins ago | 2 Views

ZACC arrests deputy roads boss over US$1m fraud

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'Biti used words unexpected from senior lawyers'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

CCC MPs turn against Chamisa?

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall

6 mins ago | 2 Views

President Mohadi mourns hero Mabuya

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Cholera vaccination begins today in Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

9 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

19 hrs ago | 1853 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa is Uebert Angel spiritual son'

19 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

Fatherhood Chronicles: Crafting a legacy of purpose and prosperity

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

PHOTO: Pavillion bus in head-on collision with Nissan truck

20 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Maid raped by employer's son

27 Jan 2024 at 16:20hrs | 2905 Views

Cellphone thief in court

27 Jan 2024 at 09:37hrs | 1008 Views

Inyathi Horror: Six robbers launch vicious axe attack on pedestrian

27 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1959 Views

Nelson Chamisa down but not out

26 Jan 2024 at 20:57hrs | 3146 Views

Police investigate armed robbery in Inyathi as thieves make off with $200

26 Jan 2024 at 19:56hrs | 1288 Views

NCC to sign the framework of cooperation with WEF

26 Jan 2024 at 19:43hrs | 224 Views

Mnangagwa unwittingly creating a future president in Sikhala through his persecution!

26 Jan 2024 at 19:32hrs | 2012 Views

Inadequate toilets leave Plumtree stinking

26 Jan 2024 at 13:50hrs | 405 Views

Kore named as leader of CCC

26 Jan 2024 at 13:47hrs | 5415 Views

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

26 Jan 2024 at 13:46hrs | 564 Views

Mnangagwa gives Chigumba 6 more years as ZEC chair

26 Jan 2024 at 13:41hrs | 779 Views

Mnangagwa relative by marriage appointed to Zimpapers Board

26 Jan 2024 at 13:38hrs | 1619 Views

Drunk man bashes wife to death

26 Jan 2024 at 11:54hrs | 1170 Views

Zimbabwe changes approach in diplomatic engagements

26 Jan 2024 at 10:24hrs | 6259 Views

Britain shifts its policy towards Zimbabwe

26 Jan 2024 at 10:15hrs | 1479 Views

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

26 Jan 2024 at 08:19hrs | 3259 Views

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

26 Jan 2024 at 06:54hrs | 8426 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

26 Jan 2024 at 04:48hrs | 3169 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 3583 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 930 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

26 Jan 2024 at 04:47hrs | 1274 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 1168 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 632 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

26 Jan 2024 at 04:46hrs | 720 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 736 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 588 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

26 Jan 2024 at 04:45hrs | 795 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 424 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 989 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

26 Jan 2024 at 04:44hrs | 651 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

26 Jan 2024 at 04:43hrs | 160 Views