Bosso treasurer presents unaudited financials again

For the second time in a row, Highlanders members were subjected to club treasurer's unaudited financials at their Annual General Meeting (AGM).Bosso members converged at their clubhouse in North End today all in a bid to review the club's performance in the field and with regards to management.Moyo's presentation of unvalidated financials was a development that did not go down well with a number of Bosso's paid up members.The club's treasurer was temporarily blocked by members to make his presentation and it took the intervention of board members for him to take to the podium.In his presentation, Moyo underscored all was not well in the Bosso system adding that the club's checks and controls were wanting.