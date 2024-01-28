BCC gives vendors ultimatum

News / National

by Staff reporter

INFORMAL traders have been given up to next week Friday to move to designated vending bays and pay for their licences or risk losing their wares.In consultation with the Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Bulawayo City Council said in a statement that all illegal informal traders are warned and advised to move to designated sites no later than Friday, 9 February 2024.Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart recently said the city has more than 5 000 illegal informal traders dotted around the central business district which made it difficult for the local authority to maintain cleanliness standards.These include persons conducting unauthorised informal trading on undesignated sites; on the streets, pavements and roadways, washing of cars, repairing of vehicles, illegal pickup points by private vehicles, commuter omnibuses and buses, delivery of farm produce and other products onto the streets, pushcarts, heavy commercial vehicles.