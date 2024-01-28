Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC gives vendors ultimatum

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
INFORMAL traders have been given up to next week Friday to move to designated vending bays and pay for their licences or risk losing their wares.

In consultation with the Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Bulawayo City Council said in a statement that all illegal informal traders are warned and advised to move to designated sites no later than Friday, 9 February 2024.

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart recently said the city has more than 5 000 illegal informal traders dotted around the central business district which made it difficult for the local authority to maintain cleanliness standards.

These include persons conducting unauthorised informal trading on undesignated sites; on the streets, pavements and roadways, washing of cars, repairing of vehicles, illegal pickup points by private vehicles, commuter omnibuses and buses, delivery of farm produce and other products onto the streets, pushcarts, heavy commercial vehicles.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #BCC, #Vendors, #Ultimatum

Comments


Must Read

CCC names new spokesman

19 mins ago | 58 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

25 mins ago | 83 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

32 mins ago | 43 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

35 mins ago | 78 Views

A generation of EDiots

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

2 hrs ago | 843 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Chamisa must introspect, map the way forward'

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zanu-PF 2 seats away from two-thirds majority agenda

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

CCC MPs left in limbo after Chamisa bombshell

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Econet complainant takes fight to new ICT minister

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa surrenders hard-won political and democratic space

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Belarus strongman dispatches 'smallhouse' to Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mahere to quit as MP in support of Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Mnangagwa Gukurahundi genocide project illegal, futile without truth telling'

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

ZESA technicians arrested in stand-off with top prosecutor Reza

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Grain millers flag 'artificial' mealie-meal shortages in supermarkets

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Armed SA man arrested while transporting 23 undocumented Ethiopians from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

ZACC arrests top govt official over Mbudzi interchange project fraud

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chamisa activist tastes freedom after 9 months

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

BCC moves to stem dirt, chaos and decay in CBD

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

More houses for Zimra officers

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bosso treasurer presents unaudited financials again

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Nkayi School of Nursing closed

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Scammed by Zimbabweans in the diaspora, job seekers lose fortunes

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

TTI apprehends motorists for illegal removal of clamps, hunt for four others underway

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani to benefit Matebeleland South

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Low expectations as Dembare go to Caf contest

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Luton deliver worrying Nakamba injury update

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZACC arrests deputy roads boss over US$1m fraud

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Biti used words unexpected from senior lawyers'

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

CCC MPs turn against Chamisa?

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

President Mohadi mourns hero Mabuya

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Cholera vaccination begins today in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

12 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

22 hrs ago | 2035 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa is Uebert Angel spiritual son'

22 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

Fatherhood Chronicles: Crafting a legacy of purpose and prosperity

24 hrs ago | 369 Views