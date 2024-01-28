More houses for Zimra officers

News / National

by Staff reporter

FINANCE, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli, Ncube on Thursday officially commissioned a block of flats built for Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) workers deployed to Beitbridge.The Tsakani (Shangani word for being happy) flat, which houses 36 customs officers was built as part of the Government's drive to ease accommodation shortages for workers.During the course of the construction, a total of 100 people mostly from Beitbridge were hired to implement the project.In the past some service inefficiencies were mainly being attributed to the shortage of accommodation for Government agencies. As a result, most critical departments had to work with a lean staff.Addressing stakeholders, Prof Ncube said more resources were being availed to address accommodation and service delivery challenges among its workers."What started as a written vision is quickly turning into tangible reality through the tenacity, dedication and service delivery spirit of the Second Republic," he said."Today's event is timely as it is coming at a time when the nation is still basking in the glory of the recently commissioned Beitbridge Border Post, which changed the face, outlook and colour of the border town and economy."The event is also timely as it is one of the many projects that have been completed within the lifespan of the country's radical blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1."Prof Ncube said the ministry was also working with the national housing portfolio in rolling out several housing development projects for civil servants nationwide.He said the completion of the Zimra flats in Beitbridge had changed the landscape of the town and reaffirms the Second Republic's mantra that promotes full participation of Zimbabweans in national development matters."As your minister, I am therefore super proud to be joining you today as you have fulfilled one of the national demands as a Government agency," said Prof Ncube."Allow me to reiterate that institutions such as Zimra are part of the development nodes that stimulate and sustain socio- economic growth across the country."The housing flats we are going to unveil today serve as an iconic example of how State-owned entities and parastatals can contribute to the Government's vision."The delivery of affordable, sustainable, modern, functional housing and social amenities in urban and rural areas is part of the Vision 2030 as espoused by President Mnangagwa.The Zimra housing project, he said, had added colour and a unique architectural picturesque to Beitbridge Town's landscape.He also challenged the revenue collector to increase the deployment of solar systems as alternative and clean energy."I also urge you to embrace energy saving lighting systems such as light emitting diode (LED) bulbs. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) may be considered for cooking as part of reducing the energy bill," said Prof Ncube.Zimra's Commissioner-General, Ms Regina Chinamasa, said the provision of quality housing for their workers was key in improving the condition of service for their members of staff. She said the authority will continue with its infrastructure development projects in all areas with deficiencies.The latest development follows the handing over of another 220 housing units to Government workers in the border town last year. These were built as part of the US$300 million Beitbridge Border modernisation.Prior to the latest development most Government agencies at the border had challenges deploying full staff complement thereby compromising service delivery.