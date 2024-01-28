Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says threats have been made on his life following his resignation from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).Chamisa revealed this in an X post on Sunday but did not disclose any further details.He quit the "hijacked" CCC which he formed a year ago citing 84 reasons in a 13 paged letter.This followed an onslaught on the party by self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu who has been recalling CCC MPs and councillors."Thank you Zimbabwe for standing with me. in 2018, they took away the MDC-T and gave it to another. Then, we formed the MDC-Alliance."In 2020, they took the MDC-Alliance and gave it to another."They further took away our Headquarters, took away our assets, finances, political party funding. They recalled over 25 MPs from Parliament to leave me naked. Then l founded CCC from nothing."In 2023, they took CCC and gave it to another, this time to their own invention and creation, all this in an attempt to degrade, demean, defocus, weaken and destroy."In 2024, as if that is not enough, now they are threatening to take away my life," wrote Chamisa on X.By-elections were held last November and this year on February 3 to fill vacant seats resulting from Tshabangu's recalls.Before Chamisa's resignation, Tshabangu had threatened to have more CCC MPs' recalls this year.Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said his office was not aware of the death threats."I am not aware of any such reports," Nyathi told NewZimbabwe.com on Sunday.In his resignation letter, Chamisa said the opposition movement had faced a lot of challenges including infiltration from Zanu-PF.Zanu-PF has denied the allegations.On Saturday, ruling party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa threatened Chamisa with arrest over the alleged misappropriation of the CCC's funds and assets.