Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa Gukurahundi genocide project illegal, futile without truth telling'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa maintains his government is leading and bankrolling the entire process of "bringing finality" to the Gukurahundi atrocities cognisant of potential external interference seeking to derail the process.

But activists have warned the process remains illegal without the active involvement of the international community which has legal interest on cases involving genocide.

Independent estimates placed the number of civilians massacred by the country's security forces between 1982 and 1987 at 20,000.

Government has neither confirmed nor controverted the figures.

The atrocities, commonly referred to as Gukurahundi, targeted the predominantly Ndebele communities domiciled in the two Matebeleland provinces and Midlands. Many were maimed, others lost homes while some were raped.

Civilian killings, according to government apologists, were a case of collateral damage caused by forces while tracking down a handful army deserters who were sympathetic to former Vice President Joshua Nkomo's PF Zapu and were allegedly being harboured by communities in Matebeleland.

However, activists say the killings were an ethnic cleansing attempt by then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe, who was keen to decimate his nemesis, Nkomo's prime support base in an attempt to impose a one-party state.

The Zimbabwe incumbent, whose name features prominently among the masterminds of the atrocities, has emerged decades later, ironically playing saviour.

Under a process assigned on traditional leaders in Matebeleland and Midlands, government is planning a series of hearings among survivors of the holocaust.

Little has been said about bringing restorative justice in the current ostensible efforts to bury the dark past.

Addressing traditional leaders during an interface at the Bulawayo State House on Friday, Mnangagwa insisted the country was resolving the Gukurahundi issue in its own way and will not brook any external interference.

"The decision to resolve this issue on our own amongst ourselves is based on the realisation that none but ourselves can determine our destiny as a nation," Mnangagwa said.

"I, therefore take this opportunity to urge everyone involved in this exercise to maintain heightened alertness for external influences that seek to derail our process and drive us back to a scenario of internal disputes and conflict.

"The unity of our nation must be guarded jealously against detractors both internal and external."

Friday was the fourth meeting the Zimbabwe incumbent has had since 2019 with traditional chiefs focussing on resolving the emotive matter.

Critics say traditional chiefs have lost community trust and goodwill after they have been co-opted into the Zanu PF led government's patronage system.

Chiefs have also been pampered with expensive gifts by government, making their cases too compromised and doubtful as conveyers of the survivors' messages.

"It is sad and unfortunate to look at how the attempt to deal with Gukurahundi is being trivialised," said Mbuso Fuzwayo, coordinator with Bulawayo based Ibhetshu LiKazulu pressure group that has fronted initiatives to immortalise the Gukurahundi story while calling for restorative justice.

"There is no clear process to address this issue. There is no acknowledgement, no truth telling especially from the side of perpetrators. The process is not victim centred; it is perpetrator led.

"This matter can only be resolved by impartial, nonaligned people. Genocide is an international crime."

Equally, Dr Samuekele Hadebe, leader of the small Freedom Alliance party, said Guukurahundi cannot be fully explained and understood without truth telling by the perpetrators.

He said the government is wasting time engaging traditional leaders to try and gauge, among other things, the number of those who felt victim during the holocaust.

"Those who killed people were the Zimbabwean army on payroll. The CIO were on payroll, the police were on payroll, prisons were on payroll, the Fifth Brigade were on payroll.

"Traditional chiefs are unnecessarily being burdened with the task.

"Every country has archives to refer to when information is required. When people are serious about getting information, they can just refer to those records," he told a meeting in Bulawayo.

Hadebe added, "During the atrocities, there was a newspaper black out, journalists were not allowed to come in, those who covered it were said to have been writing lies.

"Indeed, that may have been true because some of the atrocities were committed in the dead of night and it was difficult for anybody to know about it."

Hadebe said government efforts to remedy the atrocities should start with truth telling.

"Truth telling should be the first process. The truth should come out. Only the truth shall free us."

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

CCC names new spokesman

20 mins ago | 64 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

26 mins ago | 89 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

33 mins ago | 49 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

36 mins ago | 85 Views

A generation of EDiots

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

2 hrs ago | 849 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Chamisa must introspect, map the way forward'

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF 2 seats away from two-thirds majority agenda

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

CCC MPs left in limbo after Chamisa bombshell

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Econet complainant takes fight to new ICT minister

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa surrenders hard-won political and democratic space

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Belarus strongman dispatches 'smallhouse' to Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mahere to quit as MP in support of Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZESA technicians arrested in stand-off with top prosecutor Reza

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

Grain millers flag 'artificial' mealie-meal shortages in supermarkets

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Armed SA man arrested while transporting 23 undocumented Ethiopians from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

ZACC arrests top govt official over Mbudzi interchange project fraud

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chamisa activist tastes freedom after 9 months

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

BCC moves to stem dirt, chaos and decay in CBD

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

More houses for Zimra officers

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

BCC gives vendors ultimatum

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bosso treasurer presents unaudited financials again

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Nkayi School of Nursing closed

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Scammed by Zimbabweans in the diaspora, job seekers lose fortunes

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

TTI apprehends motorists for illegal removal of clamps, hunt for four others underway

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani to benefit Matebeleland South

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Low expectations as Dembare go to Caf contest

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Luton deliver worrying Nakamba injury update

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZACC arrests deputy roads boss over US$1m fraud

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Biti used words unexpected from senior lawyers'

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

CCC MPs turn against Chamisa?

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

President Mohadi mourns hero Mabuya

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Cholera vaccination begins today in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

12 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

22 hrs ago | 2037 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa is Uebert Angel spiritual son'

22 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

Fatherhood Chronicles: Crafting a legacy of purpose and prosperity

24 hrs ago | 369 Views