Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
While some opposition MPs are swiftly jumping the sinking CCC ship following party leader Nelson Chamisa who quit last week, others are first consulting those who elected them to hear what have to say.

Last week Mount Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere said she was immediately quitting out of principle and loyalty to Chamisa, but other legislators are arguing that while they are loyal to their former party leader, they can't just jump out headlong and abandon the electorate without consulting them.

CCC Norton MP Richard Tsvangirayi says he consulted the voters today and they said while they are loyal to Chamisa, their MP should stay on since he is doing a good job for them.



Source - newshawks
