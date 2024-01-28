Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

by Staff reporter
Sex has brought down powerful men - kings, politicians, chief executives, clergymen and professors - who abuse power in Zimbabwe and elsewhere in contemporary times, as it was the case in history.

Former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) chief executive Farai Zizhou is one such a big casualty of a sex scandal which destroyed his flourishing career - hoist by his own petard.

In Zizhou's case, it was a matter of an uncontrollable obsession with one woman, Rita Marque Lunga-Mbatha, his then personal assistant at CZI.

The incident happened between 2002 and 2003, leading to a protracted court battle.

However, Lunga-Mbatha only got justice from the courts recently - after 20 years.

Zizhou did everything he humanly could to get the woman, yet she simply didn't want him.

Instead of Zizhou accepting no for an answer, he relentlessly persisted and suicidally pressured her till breaking point.

He would even tell her that it was torture to be with his own wife Clara on certain occasions as thoughts of her always came flooding.

All this in a desperate pursuit of the lady through unwanted sexual advances, including repulsive chats, emails and touching.

Several emails from Zizhou to Lunga-Mbatha were placed on the court record, including one with a deliberately misleading subject, "Call from Mr Miller (Superior Holdings)" to disguise the sexual advances.

One night, Zizhou wrote to Lunga-Mbatha saying he was unable to sleep before doing that:
"Rita, I have used the above caption just in case. Please delete completely immediately after reading. Look at the time I am sending this note — just to show you I could not sleep before writing this note to you. Rita I love you very much and wish you could be mine.

"When I am taking a bath with Clara (his wife), I always pretend it's you; the torture is unbearable. It hurts me that when I touch your lovely hand you cringe and ask me to stop. Do I repulse you? I desperately need to kiss you."

Zizhou continued:
"Shamwari if I do get dismissed, it will be because I would like to do whatever I can for the person I care for most, you. Right now I am under pressure to balance the budget of CZI. You have just completed your probation and according to CZI rules, you are not eligible for the general increase for permanent staff, but the small adjustment that is in your appointment letter. I am bending the rule — for you, please hold on tight to me — if we crash, we crash together. I am awarding you the same percentage increase as everybody else. I am defending it against the treasurer this morning.

"I feel guilty as it is not right to expropriate you from your husband but unfortunately … Please God help me on this one as it has been giving me sleepless nights. You are the love of my life. I will do anything for you."

With these actions, Zizhou destroyed his flourishing career.

He was such a rising star that the late former president Robert Mugabe contemplated making him a minister.

But, as they say, it all ended in tears, with Zizhou not getting the woman, but paying out some monies and losing his housing estate in Hatfield.

First, Lunga-Mbatha won a court case against CZI for unlawful and unfair dismissal.

Second, she won the case of sexual harassment against Zizhou.

Third, CZI paid Lunga-Mbatha over US$47 000 for unlawful dismissal and US$180 000 for sexual harassment. This sum was paid by both Zizhou and CZI.

In the process, Zizhou lost his estate - land and huge house with various developments - in Hatfield, Harare - a very costly case of abuse of power gone horribly wrong.

