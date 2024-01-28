Latest News Editor's Choice


'We are behind Chamisa'

by Staff reporter
Several Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on Friday pledged their allegiance to Nelson Chamisa, a day after the politician ditched the party arguing that it had been hijacked the ruling Zanu-PF.

Chamisa on Thursday announced that he had dumped CCC, a political party he led in the August 23 harmonised elections and deprived Zanu-PF of a two-thirds majority in parliament.

The victory was however short-lived after self-imposed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu emerged and recalled several legislators and councillors plunging the nation into by- elections.

Chamisa said his move to leave CCC was triggered after realising that the original CCC idea has, however, been "contaminated, bastardised, hijacked by Zanu-PF through the abuse of State institutions."

Notable CCC legislators took to various social media platforms including X, formerly Twitter, pledging support for Chamisa.

Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant MP)
There is no legitimate CCC without our Change Champion-In-Chief. There is no legitimate parliament without respect from the will of the people. I stand by Advocate Nelson Chamisa's decision and join him in leaving the charade. I remain committed to fighting for true democracy and better lives for all Zimbabwe.

Takudzwa Ngadziore (Harare MP Youth Quota)
We are with you until the realisation of a new great Zimbabwe. The statement is a clear reflection of the hard-hitting context we face. We are with you until the end. I stand with your vision and next step. We owe it all to loyalty. Loyalty to the vision and struggle for a new great Zimbabwe! Absolutely, we cannot be part of this mess. We can't be with the dictator and neglecting the citizens.

Daniel Molekele (Hwange Central MP)
CCC serves as a political vehicle towards a new great Zimbabwe. The political journey must continue, with Chamisa representing a vision for a new great Zimbabwe. Just like old MDC, the CCC was not a destination but a political vehicle to the ultimate destination of a new great Zimbabwe and so the political journey must continue with or without the CCC. Chamisa is the one who has the vision for a new great Zimbabwe.

Darlington Chigumbu (Budiriro South MP)
We have entered a season of decision-making. Today I choose to stand with the people. I want to thank president Nelson Chamisa for the sacrifices he made before, during and after the election process. He stood by us, and the time has come for us to return the favour.

Clifford Hlatywayo (Chipinge South MP)
We believe in his leadership. He is the People's choice, the Hope of our nation to achieve a new Great Zimbabwe. With president (Chamisa) Zimbabwe is in good and safe hands. Change is coming very soon. We are ready. One people! God is in it!

Rusty Markham (Harare East MP)
For the avoidance of doubt and for the sake of clarity I stand with Nelson Chamisa, only my constituents will decide that.

Agency Gumbo (Hatcliffe MP)
I have been at the forefront of the legal battles to save the party from impostors and infiltrators, and I totally concur with president (Chamisa) that the CCC is now highly compromised. There is no use, if we are to save Zimbabwe, to continue with this outfit. I submit that people of Hatcliffe constituency and I stand with our leader Nelson Chamisa.

Joana Mamombe (Harare West)
In unequivocal terms, I stand with @nelsonchamisa

Corban Madzivanyika (Mbizo MP)
Good evening the people of Mbizo constituency and the nation at large. l would like to put it categorically clear that I will stand with president Advocate Nelson Chamisa. I will not waive in faith till we make it. I will never endorse Tshabangu's tomfoolery and all its surrogates.

Source - newsday
