BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

by Mandla Ndlovu

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) has decided to suspend former president Jacob Zuma due to his association with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The decision was made during the ongoing NEC meeting in Boksburg.The ANC NEC has delegated its secretary-general to convey the suspension to Zuma, and reports suggest that the national disciplinary committee will address the matter post the upcoming elections. ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe had earlier hinted that any action against Zuma would be deferred until after the polls, emphasizing the need to maintain focus on the campaigning program without distractions.The controversy surrounding Zuma has been in the spotlight since his announcement on December 16, stating that he would not vote for the ANC but instead support the MK party. Despite this, Zuma affirmed his continued membership with the ANC. President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged Zuma's decision at that time.He has been given a 48-hour window to respond.Zuma, actively involved in campaigning for the MK Party, has been rallying on the ground, urging the people of South Africa to support his party for transformative changes in their lives. Notably, the MK Party's first rally in KwaZulu-Natal saw thousands of enthusiastic supporters gathering at KwaXimba on Sunday, underlining the growing impact of this political development.