Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) has decided to suspend former president Jacob Zuma due to his association with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The decision was made during the ongoing NEC meeting in Boksburg.

The ANC NEC has delegated its secretary-general to convey the suspension to Zuma, and reports suggest that the national disciplinary committee will address the matter post the upcoming elections. ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe had earlier hinted that any action against Zuma would be deferred until after the polls, emphasizing the need to maintain focus on the campaigning program without distractions.

The controversy surrounding Zuma has been in the spotlight since his announcement on December 16, stating that he would not vote for the ANC but instead support the MK party. Despite this, Zuma affirmed his continued membership with the ANC. President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged Zuma's decision at that time.

He has been given a 48-hour window to respond.
Zuma, actively involved in campaigning for the MK Party, has been rallying on the ground, urging the people of South Africa to support his party for transformative changes in their lives. Notably, the MK Party's first rally in KwaZulu-Natal saw thousands of enthusiastic supporters gathering at KwaXimba on Sunday, underlining the growing impact of this political development.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

12 secs ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

1 hr ago | 36 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

6 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

6 hrs ago | 962 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

6 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Mahere quits

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

6 hrs ago | 440 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

8 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

8 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

8 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

CCC names new spokesman

9 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

9 hrs ago | 900 Views

A generation of EDiots

10 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

11 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

11 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

11 hrs ago | 445 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

11 hrs ago | 896 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Chamisa must introspect, map the way forward'

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF 2 seats away from two-thirds majority agenda

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

CCC MPs left in limbo after Chamisa bombshell

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Econet complainant takes fight to new ICT minister

11 hrs ago | 317 Views

Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

11 hrs ago | 864 Views

Chamisa surrenders hard-won political and democratic space

12 hrs ago | 261 Views

Belarus strongman dispatches 'smallhouse' to Mnangagwa's wife

12 hrs ago | 899 Views

Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mahere to quit as MP in support of Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Mnangagwa Gukurahundi genocide project illegal, futile without truth telling'

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

ZESA technicians arrested in stand-off with top prosecutor Reza

12 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

12 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Grain millers flag 'artificial' mealie-meal shortages in supermarkets

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Armed SA man arrested while transporting 23 undocumented Ethiopians from Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 267 Views