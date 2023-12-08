Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's trade deficit reaches US$268,7million

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE exported goods worth US$550,6 million in December with three major export destinations South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and China accounting for about 73 percent of the total value, latest data from the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (ZimStat) shows.

South Africa contributed 30,5 percent, the United Arab Emirates 28,0 percent) and China (15,2 percent).

November exports amounted to US$681,4 million, a decline of 18,1 percent (US$150,5 million) from the October value of US$831.9 million.

On the other hand, imports for December amounted to US$819.4 million, a decrease of 1,1 percent from US$828.4 million recorded in November 2023.

ZimStat noted that among the major source countries for imports in December 2023 were South Africa (40, 1 percent), China (11,4 percent), Bahrain (7, 6 percent) and Bahamas (5,4 percent).

The four countries accounted for around 65 percent of the total import value of US$819,4 million,

Imports in November totalled US$827,3 million, which was 8,3 percent (US$75,0 million) less than the October imports of US$902,3 million.

The trade figures show that the December trade deficit for goods was US$268,7 million, translating to an 82,8 percent increase from a deficit of US$147,0 million recorded in November.

A trade deficit occurs when a country's value of imports is greater than that of exports in a given period.

When the value of exports exceeds the value of imports, it implies a trade surplus.

About 33, 4 percent of the goods imported in the period under review comprised industrial supplies, followed by the fuels and lubricants category which accounted for 20, 4 percent.

Among the top ten products exported in December were semi –manufactured gold, tobacco and nickel mattes which accounted for 28, 8 percent, 17, 9 percent and 15,7 percent of the total value of US$550,6 million, respectively.

Mineral fuels and mineral oil products, mechanical appliances, cereals and vehicles were among the top 10 imported products in December.

The products constituted 21,3 percent 10,3 percent, 9,8 percent and 9,4 percent of the total import value of US$819.4 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, ZimStat said the month-on-month inflation rate for January was 6,6 percent, gaining 1,9 percentage points on the December rate of 4,7 percent.

The month-on-month inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the price index of the reference month of a given year compared with the price index of the previous month.

The year-on-year inflation rate for January as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 34, 8 percent.

The year-on-year inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the price index of the reference month of a given year, compared with the price index of the same month in the previous year.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Trade, #Deficit, #China

Comments


Must Read

Russian urged to put nuclear weapons in Cuba

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwean children hardest hit by cholera outbreaks

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe electricity imports down 57%

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

ZETDC notifies of power outage

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cholera cases continue to rise

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimra gives small businesses tax reprieve

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

By-elections ballot paper distribution begins today

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mohadi slams CCC for wasting State resources

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Sikhala, Sithole sentencing today

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Grandfather jailed 20 years for rape

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Promise Mkwananzi turns Chamisa's ship-jumping into a circus

11 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Refuse to be collected next week – BCC

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Push carts and washing of cars in city centre illegal, says BCC

13 hrs ago | 281 Views

6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

13 hrs ago | 650 Views

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

14 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

14 hrs ago | 666 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

15 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

18 hrs ago | 3955 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

18 hrs ago | 567 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

18 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

18 hrs ago | 381 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

18 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mahere quits

18 hrs ago | 783 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

19 hrs ago | 1159 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

19 hrs ago | 449 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

19 hrs ago | 660 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

20 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

20 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

20 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

21 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

21 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

21 hrs ago | 433 Views

CCC names new spokesman

21 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

21 hrs ago | 1369 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

21 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

21 hrs ago | 1143 Views

A generation of EDiots

23 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

23 hrs ago | 493 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

23 hrs ago | 416 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

23 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

23 hrs ago | 472 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

24 hrs ago | 966 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

24 hrs ago | 224 Views