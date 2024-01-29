Cholera cases continue to rise

News / National

by Staff reporter

SUSPECTED cholera cases in Zimbabwe have risen to 21 230 from 20 678 while confirmed cases rose to 2 368 from 2 332, according to latest figures.The Ministry of Health and Child Care on their X page, posted an update of the cholera cases in Zimbabwe."As at 28 January 2024, Zimbabwe had 21 230 suspected Cholera cases, 2 368 confirmed cases, 20 552 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 405 suspected deaths."According to statistics, as at 25 January 2024, Zimbabwe had 20 678 suspected Cholera cases, 2 332 confirmed cases, 19 971 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 389 suspected deaths.Government has embarked on a cholera vaccination drive across the country.