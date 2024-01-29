Latest News Editor's Choice


ZETDC notifies of power outage

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
ZETDC has warned of a power outage that is affecting Chiredzi after a mainline fault.

In a notice on its X page, ZETDC said there were a number of areas affected and engineers are working flat out to restore power.

Affected Areas Nature of Fault Current Status, Mkwasine East West Feeder: Mkwasine, Chenhaka, Mashoko Business Centre, Benzi, Chiremwaremwa, Odzi, Matara, Chiredzana, Manjerenji Dam, Porepore, Hammond, Senuko, Zaka Jerera and surrounding areas.

Mainline Fault and work is in progress. Our teams are working to ensure full restoration of service in the shortest possible time," posted ZETDC.

The notice warned customers to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice.

Source - The Chronicle
