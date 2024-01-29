ZETDC notifies of power outage

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZETDC has warned of a power outage that is affecting Chiredzi after a mainline fault.In a notice on its X page, ZETDC said there were a number of areas affected and engineers are working flat out to restore power.Affected Areas Nature of Fault Current Status, Mkwasine East West Feeder: Mkwasine, Chenhaka, Mashoko Business Centre, Benzi, Chiremwaremwa, Odzi, Matara, Chiredzana, Manjerenji Dam, Porepore, Hammond, Senuko, Zaka Jerera and surrounding areas.Mainline Fault and work is in progress. Our teams are working to ensure full restoration of service in the shortest possible time," posted ZETDC.The notice warned customers to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice.